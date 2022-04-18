Log in
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/18 10:11:58 am EDT
53.78 USD   -0.10%
09:36aVerizon Communications Raises Minimum Wage to $20/Hour
DJ
09:29aCasa Systems Shares Surge Almost 50% After Verizon Investment
DJ
09:23aVerizon Communications Raises Minimum Wage to $20
MT
Verizon Communications Raises Minimum Wage to $20/Hour

04/18/2022 | 09:36am EDT
By Chris Wack


Verizon Communications Inc. said Monday that it is raising the minimum wage for new employees to $20 an hour for customer service, and $20 an hour--when base salary plus target commission are combined--for its retail and inside sales employees.

The company said that existing employees on any of these teams who currently receive less than $20 an hour will be raised to this new rate automatically.

Verizon also said it is adding premium pay differentials for assistant managers who work on holidays, Sundays and for those who are bilingual.

In many markets around the U.S., Verizon is also offering a sign-on bonus for retail specialist and assistant manager positions, the company said.

Verizon's increase follows news that Fifth Third Bancorp will raise its minimum wage to $20 per hour beginning July 4, citing the impact on employees of the rising cost of living. The bank will also provide a wage adjustment for the first four job levels above its new minimum wage.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-22 0935ET

