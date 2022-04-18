Verizon Communications Raises Minimum Wage to $20/Hour

By Chris Wack

Verizon Communications Inc. said Monday that it is raising the minimum wage for new employees to $20 an hour for customer service, and $20 an hour--when base salary plus target commission are combined--for its retail and inside sales employees.

The company said that existing employees on any of these teams who currently receive less than $20 an hour will be raised to this new rate automatically.

Verizon also said it is adding premium pay differentials for assistant managers who work on holidays, Sundays and for those who are bilingual.

In many markets around the U.S., Verizon is also offering a sign-on bonus for retail specialist and assistant manager positions, the company said.

Verizon's increase follows news that Fifth Third Bancorp will raise its minimum wage to $20 per hour beginning July 4, citing the impact on employees of the rising cost of living. The bank will also provide a wage adjustment for the first four job levels above its new minimum wage.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-22 0935ET