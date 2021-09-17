Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Verizon Communications
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Verizon Communications : Texas business picks Verizon Business as new service provider

09/17/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. - Verizon Business today announced its newest customer: burgeoning Wylie, Texas-based marketing and advertising firm Speak Loud Media.

'We are honored to count Speak Loud Media and owner DJ Shirley with his small but mighty team as a new Verizon Business customer,' said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, Chief Revenue Officer for Verizon Business. 'I love his story and his mission to help small and medium businesses thrive through his marketing and advertising counsel and services. Businesses like this represent our commitment to delivering reliable and unmatched quality connectivity and technology solutions so they can grow and connect in more meaningful ways with their customers.'

Shirley, founder and president of the three-person operation, approached Verizon Business when the company's previous provider failed to deliver reliable wireless services. After a consultative discussion with one of Verizon's small business experts, he discovered he could also access other affordable, vital solutions like Business Mobile Secure which both provides device security as well as on-demand tech support and video-conferencing with BlueJeans.

Shirley said Speak Loud began as a side gig to support local and regional small businesses with creative marketing and digital advertising they need to expand their brands and reach. It quickly took off as the pandemic began and with Verizon Business on his team, he isn't looking back.

'I left my comfortable construction management career to double down on my passion,' he said. 'Although we were fortunate to achieve quick success, we also quickly realized we needed much more reliable wireless service and critical mobile security for our operations and our clients. Technology is central to our offering, and with products like BlueJeans, we can quickly engage with customers and create marketing programs like never before.'

Last week, Verizon's Small Business Recovery Survey, conducted by Morning Consult, revealed that small and midsize businesses, like those similar in size to Speak Loud Media, view technology as a way to grow their business. According to the data, 63% of decision makers have implemented digital tools and technologies to enhance the customer experience and create new opportunities for their business in the past year. And the recovery is underway - 53% of businesses say their business is doing better than it was a year ago, and 68% of owners believe their business will be in a better state a year from now. Full results of the survey -- the third release in an ongoing series -- are available [here].

To meet with a Verizon Business consultant who can help your small business enhance your operations technologically, book an appointment in your local store either in person or online at https://www.verizon.com/business/resources/lp/small-business-days/

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 18:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
02:42pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Texas business picks Verizon Business as new service pr..
PU
11:52aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : announces early participation results and upsize of exc..
PU
08:01aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : announces early participation results of its private ex..
AQ
09/16Vuzix Teams Up with Verizon to Deliver Bluejeans Optimized for the 5G Mobile ..
CI
09/16VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Massachusetts and Verizon enable new digital inclusion ..
AQ
09/15VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Texas business picks Verizon Business as new service pr..
AQ
09/15Texas Business Picks Verizon Communications Inc. as New Service Provider
CI
09/15Cambridge Mobile Telematics Inc. Partners with Verizon Communications Inc. to..
CI
09/13VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : to speak at Media, Communications & Entertainment Confe..
AQ
09/13T-Mobile to Add Retail Presence in Walmart Stores
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 135 B - -
Net income 2021 21 815 M - -
Net Debt 2021 144 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 4,66%
Capitalization 225 B 225 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,73x
EV / Sales 2022 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 132 200
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 54,43 $
Average target price 60,45 $
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Shankar Arumugavelu Global Chief Information Officer
Craig Silliman Chief Administrative & Legal Officer, Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.11%225 347
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.15.67%140 668
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.92%125 482
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.43%106 728
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.48%97 213
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY25.09%70 613