Verizon Communications : Winner of 2021 Verizon / Unloc Young Entrepreneurs Challenge announced

The Verizon/Unloc Young Enterprise Challenge aims to encourage and attract the young business leaders of tomorrow. The competition challenges young people to consider the worlds of technology, health, the environment and sustainability, and to put forward their tech-led business idea to enrich and benefit the lives of other people.

"This annual challenge continues to go from strength to strength, attracting amazing talent and innovative business concepts from across Europe," said Scott Lawrence, Group Vice President of Verizon Business in EMEA. "I'd like to congratulate Nick for his amazing business concept and say many thanks to all of this year's finalists for taking part. I cannot wait to see our young entrepreneurs flourish in their careers."

"Congratulations to our Grand Prize Winner Nick Cotter for a truly deserved win," said Hayden Taylor, Managing Director of Unloc. "Year upon year we've seen an increasing level of entrepreneurial talent enter the competition, and I can honestly say that the sheer quality of entries this year has been phenomenal. It's really set the bar high and introduced us to some incredibly talented young entrepreneurs. Nick delivered an excellent pitch with such an inspired idea, and fought off such high quality competition from our other semi-finalists. It's been our most intense and exciting challenge yet, and we look forward to providing the mentorship and guidance to support them on their journey."