Verizon Communications : 3G CDMA Network Shut off date set for December 31, 2022

5G is set to revolutionize our world. It is the platform for 21st century innovation, offering almost limitless capabilities and opportunities for our customers. And with the evolution into this next phase of wireless networking and communication, comes changes to legacy technology.

Since 2016, we have stated publicly that we are actively decommissioning our 3G CDMA network. Initially, we announced we would close down our 3G network in 2019. However, we extended our shut off date - first to the end of 2020 and now to the end of 2022 - in order to care for our customers and give them every effort to minimize disruptions to their service as they move to newer and more advanced technologies.

We worked for the past several years to help those who still have 3G devices transfer to devices capable of accessing the 4G LTE or 5G networks and continue to actively work with remaining 3G customers to migrate them to new devices and technology. As a result of those efforts, we can now report that more than 99% of our customers are using the enhanced features of 4G LTE or 5G, with less than 1% still accessing the 3G network.

We've already communicated to customers that we are no longer allowing devices that are not 4G LTE capable to be activated on our network, so the focus now is the smooth migration of the remaining 3G devices in the market onto 4G LTE or 5G capable products and services. Additionally, we've already developed migration plans with most of our business customers to ensure any 3G devices they have in vehicles and equipment have been migrated to 4G LTE or 5G technology as soon as possible.

Customers who still have a 3G device will continue to be strongly encouraged to make a change now. As we move closer to the shut off date customers still accessing the 3G network may experience a degradation or complete loss of service, and our service centers will only be able to offer extremely limited troubleshooting help on these older devices.

We will turn off the last of the 3G CDMA network on December 31, 2022, months after our competitors have shut off their networks completely. The date will not be extended again. We're communicating this again now in order to provide customers plenty of time to complete their migration.

For details about the decommissioning efforts, devices that can no longer be activated on the 3G CDMA network, and what customers can do to move to newer technology, customers are encouraged to visit https://www.verizon.com/support/knowledge-base-218813/ or reach out to a local Verizon representative today.