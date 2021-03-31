Verizon Communications : Chairman and Chief Executive Officer - Shareholder Information

2020 was not a year that could be reduced to a bottom line. The COVID-19 pandemic has hit hard in the communities we serve and continues to do so. It has brought sorrow, loss and uncertainty to many within our own organization. Yet, Verizon had another strong year, both financially and operationally.

On an adjusted basis (non-GAAP, and excluding special items), adjusted earnings per share (EPS) was $4.90, compared with 2019 adjusted EPS of $4.81. Cash flow from operations totaled $41.8 billion, a 16.8 percent increase from 2019.

Our V Teamers have met this challenge

with skill and dedication. They were the essential workers on the frontlines, carrying out field service calls under conditions of unique uncertainty. They were the backbone of our network, enabling frontline workers, healthcare providers and homebound families to remain connected. Through this challenge, Verizon supported small businesses whose incomes dried up in the economic downturn. We have never shied away from responding to a crisis, and this past year was no exception. We responded as we always do, with our four stakeholders in mind: our customers, our employees, our shareholders and society.

Verizon was recognized as a leader in "employers' responses to the pandemic" for the example we set and the transparency with which we communicated to our employees, demonstrating how our company takes care of our own. But it's also a tribute to how our colleagues take care of our customers and our communities.