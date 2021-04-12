Log in
Verizon Communications : Visirun becomes Verizon Connect in Italy

04/12/2021 | 03:07am EDT
FERRARA, ITALY - Today's launch of Verizon Connect in Italy marks the completed integration of Visirun under a single, combined brand. Verizon Connect offers customers globally a one-stop approach to fleet management software solutions and services.

Verizon Connect provides the connectivity and data insights to enable customers to be more informed about vehicle locations, efficiency, safety, productivity and compliance. Its customers also benefit from the combined experience of more than 3,000 dedicated professionals and nearly 25 years of telematics, mobile workforce and fleet management expertise.

'We are providing customers in Italy with the innovation, trust and reliability that comes with being Verizon Connect,' said Andrés Irlando, senior vice president and president, public sector and Verizon Connect at Verizon. 'We are the global leader in innovation for fleet management systems1 and will continue to innovate and build solutions that Visirun customers find best-in-class, to help drive efficiencies, productivity and safety within our customers' businesses in Italy.'

According to Derek Bryan, Managing Director for Verizon Connect Europe, 'Visirun's integration into Verizon Connect will help bring new innovative products and solutions to the market, giving our local Italian customers the latest technological advancements that can help propel their businesses to the next level. Most importantly, our local team will remain the same and will continue to deliver the best solutions to our customers.'

The Verizon Connect portfolio of solutions and services includes comprehensive fleet and mobile workforce management software platforms and embedded OEM hardware.

Former brands within Verizon's connected vehicle portfolio included Verizon Telematics, Fleetmatics and Telogis, and were rebranded as Verizon Connect in 2018.

For more information on Verizon Connect in Italy may be found here.

