    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:36 2022-10-28 pm EDT
37.58 USD   +3.86%
12:57pVerizon Communications on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since December 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/27Verizon partners with Reset Digital and Yahoo to Drive Diverse Media Outcomes
GL
10/27Verizon partners with Reset Digital and Yahoo to Drive Diverse Media Outcomes
AQ
Verizon Communications on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since December 2021 -- Data Talk

10/28/2022 | 12:57pm EDT
Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is currently at $37.62, up $1.45 or 3.99%


--Would be highest close since Oct. 6, 2022, when it closed at $37.84

--On pace for largest percent increase since Dec. 16, 2021, when it rose 4.35%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 0.91% month-to-date

--Down 27.59% year-to-date; on pace for worst year on record (Based on available data back to Nov. 21, 1983)

--Down 39.6% from its all-time closing high of $62.29 on Oct. 4, 1999

--Down 29.00% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 29, 2021), when it closed at $52.99

--Down 31.73% from its 52-week closing high of $55.11 on March 4, 2022

--Up 6.44% from its 52-week closing low of $35.35 on Oct. 21, 2022

--Traded as high as $38.04; highest intraday level since Oct. 6, 2022, when it hit $39.66

--Up 5.14% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Feb. 17, 2021, when it rose as much as 5.72%

--Third best performer in the DJIA today

--Contributed 9.56 points to the DJIA so far today


All data as of 12:38:58 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1256ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 2.36% 32790.7 Real-time Quote.-11.85%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 4.06% 37.62 Delayed Quote.-30.37%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 137 B - -
Net income 2022 19 804 M - -
Net Debt 2022 145 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,67x
Yield 2022 7,14%
Capitalization 152 B 152 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
EV / Sales 2023 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 118 400
Free-Float 97,8%
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 36,18 $
Average target price 45,90 $
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis CFO-Operations Finance & Senior Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Vice President-New Product Development
Shankar Arumugavelu Chief Information Officer & SVP-Verizon Wireless
Craig Silliman Chief Administrative & Legal Officer, Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-30.37%151 949
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.27%132 816
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION28.57%95 792
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.53%92 881
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-19.87%60 134
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-45.51%56 790