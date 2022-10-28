Verizon Communications on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since December 2021 -- Data Talk

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is currently at $37.62, up $1.45 or 3.99%

--Would be highest close since Oct. 6, 2022, when it closed at $37.84

--On pace for largest percent increase since Dec. 16, 2021, when it rose 4.35%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 0.91% month-to-date

--Down 27.59% year-to-date; on pace for worst year on record (Based on available data back to Nov. 21, 1983)

--Down 39.6% from its all-time closing high of $62.29 on Oct. 4, 1999

--Down 29.00% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 29, 2021), when it closed at $52.99

--Down 31.73% from its 52-week closing high of $55.11 on March 4, 2022

--Up 6.44% from its 52-week closing low of $35.35 on Oct. 21, 2022

--Traded as high as $38.04; highest intraday level since Oct. 6, 2022, when it hit $39.66

--Up 5.14% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Feb. 17, 2021, when it rose as much as 5.72%

--Third best performer in the DJIA today

--Contributed 9.56 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 12:38:58 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1256ET