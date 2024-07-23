Verizon Communications posted mixed quarterly results, marked by a drop in wireless equipment sales and revenues that fell short of analysts' expectations. However, the company remains optimistic for the second half of 2024.

The Consumer segment includes cell phone, internet, fixed-line telephone and TV broadcasting services, as well as equipment such as connected phones and watches. This segment grew by 1.5% on last year's quarter. However, the 6.5% decline in wireless equipment sales slowed this growth. Verizon was penalized by lower purchases of new phones. Consumer segment operating margin increased by 0.7 percentage points, from 29.8% to 30.5%.

The number of mobile package customers increased by 140,000. Verizon also reduces prepaid customer losses from -317,000 in Q2 2023 to -12,000 in Q2 2024. Prepaid revenues fell by $162 million, partly due to the discontinuation of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

The Business segment reported a 2.4% drop in sales and a 0.3 percentage point decline in operating margin. Sales of wireless products and services to businesses and the public sector fell by 6.3%.

Verizon's total sales amounted to $32.8 billion (€30.13 billion), below analysts' estimates. Capex was reduced by 2 billion in the first six months of the year, resulting in a 6.9% increase in free cash flow. Dividend remains similar to previous year.

Verizon reduces its debt by $3.5 billion compared with the first six months of last year. However, capital expenditure remains high, preventing the company from considering share buybacks. Interest expenses are also $400 million higher than in last year's quarter.

Outlook for the second half of 2024

For the second half of 2024, Verizon is focusing on operational excellence and expects growth in wireless revenues.

The company wants to deploy AI more widely and use it to improve its business and customer service.