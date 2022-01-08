Verizon Communications : to report 4Q earnings January 25, 2022
01/08/2022 | 10:48pm EST
NEW YORK, N.Y.- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) will report fourth-quarter 2021 earnings on Tuesday, January 25.
The company will present results on a webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Access instructions and presentation materials, including Verizon's earnings news release and financial tables, will be available at 7:00 a.m. on Verizon's Investor Relations website, https://www.verizon.com/about/investors.
