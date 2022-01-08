Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Verizon Communications
  News
  Summary
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 01/07 04:10:00 pm
54.24 USD   +2.11%
01/08VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : to report 4Q earnings January 25, 2022
PU
01/07Verizon to report 4Q earnings January 25, 2022
AQ
01/07VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Summary 
Summary

Verizon Communications : to report 4Q earnings January 25, 2022

01/08/2022 | 10:48pm EST
NEW YORK, N.Y.- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) will report fourth-quarter 2021 earnings on Tuesday, January 25.

The company will present results on a webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Access instructions and presentation materials, including Verizon's earnings news release and financial tables, will be available at 7:00 a.m. on Verizon's Investor Relations website, https://www.verizon.com/about/investors.

10.20.2021
Verizon reported third-quarter earnings today highlighted by revenue and customer growth as more than one in four Consumer wireless phone customers now have a 5G-capable device.
12.02.2021
The Board of Directors of Verizon Communications Inc. today declared a quarterly dividend of 64 cents, unchanged from the previous quarter.

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2022 03:47:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
01/08VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : to report 4Q earnings January 25, 2022
PU
01/07Verizon to report 4Q earnings January 25, 2022
AQ
01/07VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/06Orange Committee Shortlists Three Candidates As Potential CEO
MT
01/05AGREEMENT TO DELAY 5G WITH AT&T AND : Wsj
MT
01/05Thinking about trading options or stock in Intel Corp, Alibaba, Verizon, Microsoft, or ..
PR
01/04The Power of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Coming to 100 Million People in US This Month
GL
01/04VERIZON RESPONSE : Unlimited call/text/data for customers impacted by Colorado wildfires
GL
01/04Today on Wall Street: Plenty of new records
01/04MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 4, 2022
Analyst Recommendations on VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 133 B - -
Net income 2021 22 696 M - -
Net Debt 2021 145 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,92x
Yield 2021 4,66%
Capitalization 228 B 228 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,79x
EV / Sales 2022 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 132 200
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 54,24 $
Average target price 59,52 $
Spread / Average Target 9,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Shankar Arumugavelu Global Chief Information Officer
Tony Wells Chief Media Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS4.39%227 687
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.20%135 881
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.36%109 455
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.60%100 963
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.75%87 026
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC-2.97%72 832