Verizon Communications : wireless Internet service now covers 30+ million homes and 2+ million businesses

NEW YORK - Yesterday, Jim Carrey reprised his role as "The Cable Guy" during the Big Game where he showed America the benefits of switching to Verizon's 5G Home Internet1 and 5G Business Internet1. Today, Verizon continues its Internet expansion, just weeks after its 5G Ultra Wideband1 launch to 100 million customers around the country. Verizon now provides more than 30 million households and more than 2 million businesses the ability to access reliable, fast plug and play wireless Internet services around the country. This is an additional 10 million households covered since the launch last month.

"We can't wait for customers to experience our fast, reliable and secure internet options like our ultra-fast, ultra simple Home Internet, and we'll continue to bring them to more and more places around the country, paving the path to becoming the top home Internet provider in America," said Manon Brouillette, CEO of Verizon's Consumer Group.

Verizon's wireless Internet solutions will soon expand to give more homes and businesses access to fast, reliable and secure 5G Home Internet and 5G Business Internet in additional cities, including parts of Boise, ID; El Paso, TX; Grand Rapids, MI and Panama City, FL, this week. 5G Home Internet will be available in parts of Baltimore, MD, next month. Businesses in parts of Omaha, NE, will now also be able to sign up for 5G Business Internet.

5G Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power all of the connected devices in the home2: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. Set up is as simple as plug and play. Customers can be up and running in a matter of minutes and also have options: 5G Home or 5G Home Plus. And, it's 50 percent off for customers on one of Verizon's new 5G Ultra Wideband Unlimited plans.3 There are no annual contracts, extra fees, data overages or equipment charges. The price is the price, guaranteed. Customers can even get the first month, on us.

With 5G Business Internet, available in select areas, customers can also experience great performance, reliability and convenience for their businesses. This wireless alternative to cable internet is for businesses of all sizes and includes self setup or professional installation options, multiple pricing and service options, unlimited data, and a 10-year price guarantee4.

To learn more about Verizon's 5G Internet services, visit verizon.com/5g/home/ and verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet and plug in an address to see what service is available there. Make sure to get the most from Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network by following this checklist.

1 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G Home Internet and 5G Business Internet available in select areas.

2 May require the purchase of additional Wi-Fi extenders.

3 50% off 5G Home internet: Save 50% off 5G Home Internet when you combine your plan with 5G Do More, 5G Play More or 5G Get More plan. With Auto Pay and paper-free billing req'd. One month promo credit applied via bill credit over 1-2 billing cycles. Subject to VZW Agmts and credit approval.

4 Price guarantee applies to monthly access fee only. Terms and restrictions apply.