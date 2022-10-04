Verizon Connect named #1 in innovation by ABI Research

SaaS-based global fleet management leader ranked highest among 11 providers

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Connect was named #1 in innovation by ABI Research in its 2022 Commercial Telematics Vendors competitive ranking report, published in September. Verizon Connect also earned the #1 in innovation ranking in the previous version of the report, published in 2020. Verizon Connect provides fleet-based companies around the world a comprehensive software platform that enables them to understand the location and status of their vehicles, people and the work they do in the field. It also helps them drive operational efficiency, productivity, and enables them to focus on the safety of their drivers.

Verizon Connect ranked highest in six key innovation categories including: preventive maintenance, prognostics and analytics; vehicle/driver/cargo monitoring; open platforms; features; tech development and user interface and user experience.

The ABI Research ranking of telematics providers enables customers looking for a fleet management solution to quickly identify key characteristics and unique selling points of commercial telematics vendors and understand which providers have the scale and partner network to support fleets globally.

“The recent launch of our Verizon Connect AI Dashcam is a great example of how we’re constantly innovating, and helping our customers future-proof their businesses,” said Peter Mitchell, senior vice president and general manager, Verizon Connect. “We’re grateful to ABI for this recognition and proud of our world-class Verizon Connect product team, who bring amazing technologies to life for our customers.”

