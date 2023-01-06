Verizon Currently Up Six Consecutive Days, On Track for Longest Winning Streak Since August 2021 -- Data Talk

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is currently at $42.26, up $0.56 or 1.34%

--Would be highest close since Sept. 12, 2022, when it closed at $42.76

--Currently up 10 of the past 11 days

--Currently up six consecutive days; up 8.89% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Aug. 17, 2021, when it rose for six straight trading days

--Best six day stretch since the six days ending April 2, 2020, when it rose 10.63%

--Down 32.16% from its all-time closing high of $62.29 on Oct. 4, 1999

--Down 22.09% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 7, 2022), when it closed at $54.24

--Down 23.32% from its 52-week closing high of $55.11 on March 4, 2022

--Up 19.55% from its 52-week closing low of $35.35 on Oct. 21, 2022

--Traded as high as $42.58; highest intraday level since Sept. 13, 2022, when it hit $42.61

--Up 2.11% at today's intraday high

--Eighth worst performer in the DJIA today

--Contributed 3.69 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 11:23:43 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1140ET