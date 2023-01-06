Advanced search
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:57 2023-01-06 am EST
42.42 USD   +1.71%
Verizon Currently Up Six Consecutive Days, On Track for Longest Winning Streak Since August 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
Get the Razer Edge 5G — only from Verizon — starting Jan. 26 and get on the cutting-edge of gaming
GL
01/05Get the Razer Edge 5G — only from Verizon — starting Jan. 26 and get on the cutting-edge of gaming
AQ
Verizon Currently Up Six Consecutive Days, On Track for Longest Winning Streak Since August 2021 -- Data Talk

01/06/2023 | 11:41am EST
Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is currently at $42.26, up $0.56 or 1.34%


--Would be highest close since Sept. 12, 2022, when it closed at $42.76

--Currently up 10 of the past 11 days

--Currently up six consecutive days; up 8.89% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Aug. 17, 2021, when it rose for six straight trading days

--Best six day stretch since the six days ending April 2, 2020, when it rose 10.63%

--Down 32.16% from its all-time closing high of $62.29 on Oct. 4, 1999

--Down 22.09% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 7, 2022), when it closed at $54.24

--Down 23.32% from its 52-week closing high of $55.11 on March 4, 2022

--Up 19.55% from its 52-week closing low of $35.35 on Oct. 21, 2022

--Traded as high as $42.58; highest intraday level since Sept. 13, 2022, when it hit $42.61

--Up 2.11% at today's intraday high

--Eighth worst performer in the DJIA today

--Contributed 3.69 points to the DJIA so far today


All data as of 11:23:43 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1140ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 1.90% 33554.79 Real-time Quote.-0.66%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 1.43% 42.3 Delayed Quote.4.39%
