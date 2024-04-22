Verizon: EPS down 4% in Q1
Its wireless revenues rose by 3.3% to $19.5 billion, 'mainly due to pricing actions in recent quarters, increased adoption of premium rate plans and growth in its fixed wireless subscriber base'.
For 2024 as a whole, the telecom operator continues to expect adjusted EPS of $4.50 to $4.70, adjusted EBITDA growth of 1% to 3%, and total wireless sales growth of 2% to 3.5%.
