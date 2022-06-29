Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Verizon Communications
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:15 2022-06-29 pm EDT
50.96 USD   +0.98%
02:01pVerizon Frontline debuts connected police cruiser prototype
GL
06/28UPDATE - Verizon delivers faster connections to 64 Native American reservations in 13 states
GL
06/28Verizon, Verizon Frontline honored for wildfire response efforts in Colorado
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Verizon Frontline debuts connected police cruiser prototype

06/29/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Frontline debuted its latest public safety communications innovation Wednesday at the 2022 National Sheriffs’ Association annual conference.

Verizon Frontline’s Mobile Utility Technology Transport (MUTT) is a one-of-a-kind, reimagined police cruiser capable of leveraging the network and technology of Verizon Frontline, including Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband (UW), along with additional applications and advanced computing solutions for first responders.

The Verizon Frontline Response Team developed the vehicle, a refurbished Chevrolet Tahoe, with input from a number of public safety agencies, to serve as an example of what the police cruiser of the future may look like from a communications perspective. Incorporating a number of connectivity options, Verizon Frontline’s MUTT is designed to provide first responders with access to everything from 4G LTE, 5G Nationwide and 5G UW connectivity to Mission Critical Push To Talk (MCPTT), General Mobile Radio Service (GMRS) and Land Mobile Radio (LMR) communications capabilities.

Verizon Frontline’s MUTT also features a built-in kit allowing it to deploy a drone to provide first responders on the scene of an emergency with situational awareness or to stream video in near-real time back to an Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

While a number of police cruisers today rely on either a single router or a MiFi, Verizon Frontline’s MUTT features two routers. This enables public safety agencies to dedicate one to the heavy data usage required by video, such as that streamed from a bodycam or a drone, and another to remaining communications needs such as support for Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) or voice and data service.

Verizon Frontline’s MUTT will also feature two laptops, a tablet, a smartphone, a printer and an onboard server.

Verizon Frontline’s MUTT will be able to serve as a mobile, dedicated private network, and will help ensure first responders on the front lines have access to the secure, reliable mission-critical communications capabilities they need, when they need them most.

The Verizon Frontline Response Team plans to add satellite connectivity to the MUTT’s suite of communications options and are also exploring potential use cases for the vehicle or a fleet of similar vehicles moving forward.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over nearly three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs.

The Verizon Frontline Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies, emergency responders, nonprofits and communities on a 24/7 basis. Verizon Frontline Response Team members set up portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Eric Durie
Eric.durie@verizon.com
516-382-8219


All news about VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
02:01pVerizon Frontline debuts connected police cruiser prototype
GL
06/28UPDATE - Verizon delivers faster connections to 64 Native American reservations in 13 s..
GL
06/28Verizon, Verizon Frontline honored for wildfire response efforts in Colorado
GL
06/28Verizon, Verizon Frontline honored for wildfire response efforts in Colorado
AQ
06/28BlueJeans by Verizon named MetriStar Top Provider Award for Meeting Applications
GL
06/27Scotiabank Upgrades Verizon Communications to Sector Outperform From Sector Perform, Ra..
MT
06/27McGraw Hill and Verizon Bring Learning to Life with Free Augmented Reality App
PR
06/27Verizon Plans to Enhance Connectivity to Approximately 80 Bureau of Indian Education an..
CI
06/23Verizon Frontline to introduce newest first responder advisory council member
GL
06/23Verizon Frontline to introduce newest first responder advisory council member
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 137 B - -
Net income 2022 21 222 M - -
Net Debt 2022 147 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,98x
Yield 2022 5,11%
Capitalization 212 B 212 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,62x
EV / Sales 2023 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 118 400
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 50,46 $
Average target price 57,68 $
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis CFO-Operations Finance & Senior Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Vice President-New Product Development
Shankar Arumugavelu Chief Information Officer & SVP-Verizon Wireless
Craig Silliman Chief Administrative & Legal Officer, Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.92%211 914
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.59%133 246
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION25.94%103 096
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.98%99 784
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-29.90%73 457
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC-13.56%64 875