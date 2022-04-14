Log in
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
04/14 11:23:16 am EDT
53.93 USD   -0.40%
Verizon Frontline deployed in statewide S.C. emergency response exercise

04/14/2022 | 11:01am EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Frontline’s Response Team recently completed a multi-day deployment in support of a statewide flooding response exercise hosted by the South Carolina Emergency Management Department (SCEMD).

To help strengthen capabilities when responding to events such as large-scale flooding, South Carolina routinely conducts in-depth training exercises designed to simulate real-world emergency response scenarios.

Conducted at multiple locations throughout the state of South Carolina, and involving nearly 30 state and local public safety agencies, the exercise was developed to closely mirror the response efforts of some of South Carolina’s most significant past flooding events.

Verizon Frontline’s Response Team, at the invitation of the SCEMD, deployed four team members for the training event, who delivered Verizon Frontline solutions that provided mission-critical communication capabilities during simulated communication failures, which could occur during severe flooding. The solutions included the deployment of two Satellite Picocells on Trailers (SPOTs).

The Verizon Frontline Response Team also deployed a Verizon Frontline drone to help provide first responders who participated in the training with enhanced situational awareness.

This support, delivered by the Verizon Frontline Response Team at no cost to local agencies, represents a continuation of Verizon Frontline’s commitment to investing and innovating in partnership with public safety and government.

“Participation in training exercises like this reinforces the trusted partnerships we have built within the public safety community over the last 30 years while also helping us understand the unique and evolving needs of first responders before a crisis hits,” said Maggie Hallbach, senior vice president of Verizon Public Sector. “So when lives are on the line during a real-world emergency response operation, first responders will have the advanced network and technology that support their mission-critical communications and help them achieve their mission.”

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over nearly three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies – to meet their unique and evolving needs.

The Verizon Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies, emergency responders, nonprofits and communities on a 24/7 basis. Verizon Response Team members set up portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.À

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Eric Durie
Eric.durie@verizon.com
516-382-8219


Income Statement Evolution
