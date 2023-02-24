Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Verizon Communications
  News
  Summary
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
02/24/2023 02:45:20 pm EST
38.51 USD   -0.06%
Verizon Introduces $39 a Month Fios Business Internet Plan for Boston Small Business Owners

02/24/2023 | 02:03pm EST
Small Business Owners in select Boston zip codes can take advantage of 50 Mbps Verizon Fios Business Internet Offer

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To make it easier than ever for small business owners in the Boston area to access high-speed internet access, Verizon Business announces its newest data plan, which will be introduced in Boston, starting today. Local small business owners in select zip codes can sign up for 50 Mbps Verizon Fios service for the monthly cost of $39 with AutoPay and paper-free billing. 

Fast internet has become a priority for small businesses. In fact, according to the Verizon State of Small Business Survey, 51% of small business respondents have added or upgraded their internet connection in the past year to accommodate high-capacity activities. The Verizon Fios 100% fiber-optic network provides small businesses with the reliability they need to achieve business objectives.

“Reliable speed and connectivity is not just critical for large enterprises but for businesses of all sizes,” said Michael Caralis, Vice President at Verizon Business. “This offer makes it easier than ever for Boston small businesses to realize the benefits of Fios at our lowest standard price point.”

The 50 Mbps/$39 per month offer is available to new Verizon Business customers, existing Verizon Business voice broadband completers and Basic Internet customers. AutoPay and paper-free billing discount required for $39 monthly offer price. 

For more information on Verizon Business and the offerings available for small business, visit verizon.com/business.  

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

Media contact: 
Erin Cheever
erin.dowling@verizon.com
650-823-4721


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 138 B - -
Net income 2023 19 554 M - -
Net Debt 2023 143 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,33x
Yield 2023 6,84%
Capitalization 162 B 162 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,21x
EV / Sales 2024 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 117 100
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 38,53 $
Average target price 45,75 $
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew D. Ellis CFO-Operations Finance & Senior Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Vice President-New Product Development
Shankar Arumugavelu Chief Information Officer & SVP-Verizon Wireless
Clarence Otis Lead Independent Director
Melanie Liddle Healey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.30%161 821
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED13.24%159 537
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG13.75%111 658
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.00%100 477
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED27.36%68 165
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY12.07%60 657