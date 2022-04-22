Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Verizon Communications
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/22 08:55:30 am EDT
53.60 USD   -2.56%
08:32aVerizon to report earnings
AQ
08:29aVerizon Lowers 2022 Service and Other Revenue Guidance
DJ
08:08aVerizon Posts Higher 1Q Revenue
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Verizon Lowers 2022 Service and Other Revenue Guidance

04/22/2022 | 08:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Will Feuer


Verizon Communications Inc. lowered its full-year guidance for service and other revenue, saying it now expects the figure to be roughly flat compared with last year.

The company previously forecast organic service and other revenue growth for the year of about 3%. On a reported basis, it had expected the figure to rise between 1% and 1.5%.

"At our investor day last month, we presented our strategy for investing in and growing the business to generate an incremental $14 billion of service and other revenue by 2025," Verizon Chief Financial Officer Matt Ellis said in a statement.

For the first quarter of the year, service and other revenue fell 2.5%, the company said, saying that revenues lost from Verizon Media more than offset incremental revenue from TracFone. Excluding the impact of the sale of Verizon Media, service and other revenue was up 4.2%, the company said.

In the company's consumer segment, quarterly revenue grew 11%, though Verizon said that the competitive dynamics within the industry resulted in wireless retail postpaid phone net losses of 292,000 due to a decline in gross additions of 2% from the prior year.

The company said it now expects wireless service revenue growth at the lower end of its previously issued guidance range of 9% to 10%. Adjusted earnings per share are also expected at the lower end of its previously issued guidance of between $5.40 a share and $5.55 a share.

Shares of Verizon fell 2% to $53.90 a share in premarket trading.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-22-22 0828ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) -2.89% 215.2 Delayed Quote.-7.12%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 1.10% 55.01 Delayed Quote.4.72%
All news about VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
08:32aVerizon to report earnings
AQ
08:29aVerizon Lowers 2022 Service and Other Revenue Guidance
DJ
08:08aVerizon Posts Higher 1Q Revenue
DJ
07:55aVerizon Communications Q1 Adjusted Earnings Tick Down as Revenue Rises; Revises 2022 EP..
MT
07:41aVERIZON : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:38aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Company reports record demand for fixed wireless broadband, wirel..
PU
07:31aVerizon reports 1Q earnings for 2022
GL
07:16aWall Street Leans Back Pre-Bell; Futures Red, Europe Lower, Asia Off
MT
04/21Verizon Appoints Christina Schelling Leader, Talent and Diversity
AQ
04/21Verizon Appoints Christina Schelling as Senior Vice President of Talent and Diversity, ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 137 B - -
Net income 2022 22 595 M - -
Net Debt 2022 142 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 4,69%
Capitalization 231 B 231 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
EV / Sales 2023 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 118 400
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 55,01 $
Average target price 59,66 $
Spread / Average Target 8,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis CFO-Operations Finance & Senior Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Vice President-New Product Development
Shankar Arumugavelu Chief Information Officer & SVP-Verizon Wireless
Craig Silliman Chief Administrative & Legal Officer, Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS4.72%230 922
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED15.92%147 733
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.87%104 127
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-20.39%99 390
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG7.24%94 364
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC10.73%83 108