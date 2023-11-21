Communiqué officiel de VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon and Open Sesame Media are working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to demonstrate how musicians in Los Angeles and Las Vegas can collaborate in real time, using 5G, AWS Wavelength, and Verizon’s Quality of Service (QoS) API utilizing “SyncStage,” an ultra low-latency audio solution developed by Open Sesame. As part of this technical demonstration at AWS re:Invent 2023 , from November 27 through December 1 in Las Vegas, attendees will have the opportunity to be a part of the collaboration between songwriters and musicians in Los Angeles and Las Vegas during a live jam session.



“Developers and enterprises who utilize our 5G Network and Edge Services are able to orient their applications to deliver low latency use cases for their customers,” said Anil Guntupalli, Vice President of Technology and Strategy Planning for Verizon. “As part of this evolution, network APIs represent a change in the way network resources are consumed. QoS API is an example that allows us to match network performance characteristics to specific application requirements and provide a differentiated customer experiences. This is a perfect example of Verizon’s network capabilities for use cases demonstrated by Open Sesame.”

“Today, nearly two million professional music creators, including songwriters, performing artists or musicians in the U.S. alone are collaborating in person and another 14.6 million semi-professional creators are working remotely via software tools. Current remote music collaborations do not have the same feeling or level of productivity as when musicians are physically in the same room in real-time, limiting the type of collaboration an artist can do remotely,” said Julian McCrea, Co-Founder and CEO of Open Sesame Media. “This demonstration will highlight how this technology can increase productivity and drive down costs for the entire industry, including musicians, music production software companies, audio engineers, live streaming platform companies, app developers and more.”

Open Sesame Media provides low-latency synchronized audio over 5G to music creators via its patent-pending SyncStage platform. SyncStage allows music creators to suddenly have access to live, remote audio sources directly in their Digital Audio Workstation that they use every day. At AWS re:Invent, SyncStage will be running on AWS Wavelength, which embeds AWS compute and storage services at the edge of the 5G network.This demonstration will show how by using AWS Wavelength with Verizon’s network, application traffic can reach servers without leaving the network, optimizing the user experience and application performance, as well as driving millisecond-level connections.

Audience members at the event can participate by adding lyrics, chorus, and melody ideas to the sessions. One lucky person will also get to participate in the music sessions to experience in-person music play with remote musicians. To take part and for a chance to be on stage at the Venetian with a Las Vegas “residency,” email the demo to IWantaLasVegasResidency@sync-stage.com .

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About Open Sesame Media

Open Sesame Media is a B2B venture providing low latency synchronized audio to application developers via its SyncStageTM audio platform. In short, we 'sync' a group of users at extremely low latency to enable 'real time' online audio collaborations. To find out more and sign up for early access go to sync-stage.com.

