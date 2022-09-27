Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Verizon Communications
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:53 2022-09-27 pm EDT
38.92 USD   -0.03%
04:18pVerizon Presents Fantasy Flashback : This Week's Most Reliable Players in Partnership with Yahoo Sports
GL
09:13aCredit Suisse Lowers Verizon Communications' PT to $47 from $50 As Higher Interest Rates Increase Weighted Average Cost of Capital, Retains Neutral Rating
MT
09/26Verizon Connect introduces new EV features for Reveal
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Verizon Presents Fantasy Flashback: This Week's Most Reliable Players in Partnership with Yahoo Sports

09/27/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

What you need to know:

  • The network America relies on presents first-ever most reliable player fantasy recap
  • Fantasy players can visit Yahoo Sports for insights on player reliability for their team

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the football season officially underway, Verizon is partnering with Yahoo Sports to present the first-ever most reliable player fantasy football recap each week. “Fantasy Flashback: The Week’s Most Reliable Players, presented by Verizon” will give Yahoo Fantasy Football readers unique insight into player performance from the past week, to help them make the right sit/start decisions this week. 

Reliable points production is key for fantasy players. Understanding how to best use your roster week to week in order to deliver reliable results is often the difference between winning and losing. Now, the network America relies on presents this information as part of Yahoo Sports’ fantasy content every Tuesday during the football season.

“Reliable players are a winning team’s most valuable asset, and at Verizon, we know just how important reliability is to success both on and off the field,” said Christa Rafferty, Director, Digital Marketing at Verizon. “We’re excited to partner with Yahoo Sports to bring ‘Fantasy Flashback: The Week’s Most Reliable Players, presented by Verizon’ to fans across America and recognize the players that deliver fantasy football wins.”

For the 40 million Americans who locked in their draft picks for the fantasy football season this year, reliable connectivity is critical. A Verizon and Morning Consult survey found 90% of fans say having a reliable internet connection during a draft is vital to success in fantasy football. The survey found that one in three fantasy football players reported missing out on a trade or making an incorrect pick due to a poor wireless connection. Moreover, with four out of five fantasy fans saying that they do fantasy football activities while out and about, having a reliable mobile connection is vital.

As a leader in fantasy sports since 1999, Yahoo Fantasy continues to be the place to play for both casual and dedicated players. The Yahoo Fantasy platform gives players the winning edge with the latest fantasy content, drafting tools and stats, expert analysis, as well as access to its premium subscription service, Yahoo Fantasy Plus.

Follow here for the latest Fantasy Flashback: The Week’s Most Reliable Players, presented by Verizon each week. And for football fans looking for a winning game plan, check out Eli Manning’s breakdown of Verizon's best deals ranging from 5G home internet and gaming consoles to Unlimited calling plans and smartphone deals. Don’t miss out on all the included entertainment offered with Verizon wireless plans.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/

Media contacts: 
Kevin H. King 
410-353-3234
kevin.king@verizon.com

Katrina Cabrera        
917-231-6022
katrina.cabrera@verizon.com


All news about VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
04:18pVerizon Presents Fantasy Flashback : This Week's Most Reliable Players in Partnership with..
GL
09:13aCredit Suisse Lowers Verizon Communications' PT to $47 from $50 As Higher Interest Rate..
MT
09/26Verizon Connect introduces new EV features for Reveal
GL
09/26Verizon Connect introduces new EV features for Reveal
AQ
09/26Verizon Connect Introduces New EV Features for Reveal
CI
09/26As Tropical Storm Ian approaches the US, Verizon is ready
GL
09/26As Tropical Storm Ian approaches the US, Verizon is ready
AQ
09/23Verizon supports recovery efforts across communities in Puerto Rico
GL
09/22Fios customers can watch WAPA América and Televisión Dominicana for free following Hurr..
GL
09/22Verizon Communications : customers use 10.8 TB of data at Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 136 B - -
Net income 2022 20 205 M - -
Net Debt 2022 148 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,08x
Yield 2022 6,61%
Capitalization 163 B 163 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,29x
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 118 400
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 38,93 $
Average target price 51,40 $
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis CFO-Operations Finance & Senior Vice President
Kyle J. Malady EVP & President-Global Networks & Technology
Shankar Arumugavelu Chief Information Officer & SVP-Verizon Wireless
Craig Silliman Chief Administrative & Legal Officer, Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-23.94%163 495
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.94%140 017
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.43%92 885
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG9.41%85 539
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-25.24%56 114
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-15.37%50 522