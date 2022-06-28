Verizon, Verizon Frontline honored for wildfire response efforts in Colorado

BOULDER, Colo., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon and the Verizon Frontline Response Team received a Sheriff’s Commendation from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office yesterday for their work in supporting public safety agencies during December 2021’s Marshall Fire.



During the response to the blaze, which destroyed more than 1,000 homes and burned more than 6,000 acres, the Verizon Frontline Response Team provided public safety agencies in the impacted areas with a variety of Verizon Frontline voice and data solutions.



The commendation specifically highlights the Verizon Frontline Response Team’s role in “providing emergency assistance to the incident not only at the fire itself, but at the EOC [Emergency Operations Center] to support the call center with additional LTE connectivity.”

Solutions provided ranged from network extenders and wireless routers, to in-building cellular repeaters and mobile hotspots. The team also supported Red Cross efforts in the area by providing charging stations for use by local residents.



Support was offered at no cost to local agencies, helped enhance communications capabilities across the county, and provided mission-critical support to six government emergency response agencies, including the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.



Additionally, as soon as it was safe to enter the area, members of the Verizon Network team were at the site assessing damage and making restoration plans. Within 24 hours, Verizon had a portable satellite on site to restore service and get the site up as quickly as possible. After service was restored, the Verizon team established a microwave path from the impacted site to an adjacent site and migrated the traffic. The team also faced extreme weather changes while working to restore the network, going from 60 degrees and sunny the first day, to blizzard conditions the following two days.



“It is an honor to be recognized for our support of the first responders willing to put their lives at risk to protect our communities,” said Cory Davis, Verizon Frontline’s Director of Public Safety Operations. “As public safety agencies continue to deal with everything from wildfires like the Marshall Fire to hurricanes, the Verizon Frontline team stands ready, around the clock, to help ensure first responders - in Colorado and across the country - have the network and mission-critical communications support they need to get the job done.”



The Verizon Frontline Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies, emergency responders, nonprofits and communities on a 24/7 basis. Verizon Frontline Response Team members set up portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.



Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Eric Durie

Eric.durie@verizon.com

516-382-8219