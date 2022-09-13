Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Verizon Communications
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  16:57 13/09/2022 BST
42.24 USD   -1.23%
04:38pVerizon and Nextdoor Host The Big Neighborhood MeetUp Events in Houston and Chicago
GL
01:01pVerizon Chairman & CEO to speak at Goldman Sachs conference September 14
GL
09/12Verizon Says About 48% of its Cellular Towers Now Use Its Own Fiber Optic Cables
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Verizon and Nextdoor Host The Big Neighborhood MeetUp Events in Houston and Chicago

09/13/2022 | 04:38pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For national Neighbor Month and as part of Verizon’s #ACallForKindness campaign, Verizon and Nextdoor are joining forces in September to encourage neighbor-to-neighbor connection across the country with a special initiative: The #BigNeighborhoodMeetUp.

On September 10, The #BigNeighborhoodMeetUp came to the Kings Mill neighborhood of the Houston metro area and the Wildwood Park area of Chicago. These free, all-ages events gave neighbors a reason and a venue to come together and strengthen and rekindle these vital community bonds. Later this month, #BigNeighborhoodMeetUp events will be hosted in Oakland and Raleigh.

“Verizon is committed to making the world a kinder place through our A Call For Kindness campaign, so teaming up with Nextdoor on the Big Neighborhood MeetUp was a great way to continue to foster that kindness and bring people together,” said Kelley Kurtzman, senior vice president of consumer sales and operations at Verizon. “Verizon is the network America relies on, so through the power of Verizon Home Internet, we hope neighbors will be able to stay connected to their neighborhood long after the #BigNeighborhoodMeetUp events are over.”

People nationwide can also join the #BigNeighborhoodMeetUp movement by making the commitment to connect with even just one neighbor this September. From a potluck picnic in the park to a backyard barbeque to simply grabbing a cup of coffee, by connecting with even just one neighbor as part of The Big Neighborhood MeetUp, neighbors are contributing to a nationwide moment to strengthen our communities. To help neighbors across the country get involved, resources including how-tos, tips, icebreakers and ideas are available at bigneighborhoodmeetup.com.

Staying connected

Interested in trying Verizon Home Internet? The service starts at just $25 per month with AutoPay and select 5G mobile plans – all without extra fees, equipment charges, annual contracts or data caps. Not a current Verizon customer? You can still get 5G Home Internet for just $50 per month with Auto Pay.

Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power the connected devices in the home: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. Plus, the price is guaranteed for two or three years, depending on your plan. Interested in learning more? Go to verizon.com/home, provide your address and see if your home is covered.

A Call For Kindness

The #ACallForKindness campaign inspires kind acts through a multifaceted approach that leverages research, inspires people through art, educates people through kindness experts, and provides opportunities for people to quickly and easily choose kindness, no matter who they are or where they live. Visit verizon.com/kindness to take the kindness pledge and learn how you can choose kindness today.

Today’s announcement builds on Verizon’s 5G growth and innovation across industries with its mobility, nationwide broadband and consumer offerings.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About Nextdoor
Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Kindness is core to our purpose: to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 295,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries. In the U.S., nearly 1 in 3 households uses the network. Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Andrew Testa
andrew.testa@verizon.com
973-224-2081


All news about VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
04:38pVerizon and Nextdoor Host The Big Neighborhood MeetUp Events in Houston and Chicago
GL
01:01pVerizon Chairman & CEO to speak at Goldman Sachs conference September 14
GL
09/12Verizon Says About 48% of its Cellular Towers Now Use Its Own Fiber Optic Cables
MT
09/12Verizon now serves nearly 48% of cell sites with owned fiber
GL
09/12Verizon now serves nearly 48% of cell sites with owned fiber
AQ
09/12Verizon deploys more than 8,000 VRAN cell sites, rapidly marches towards goal of 20,000
GL
09/12Verizon deploys more than 8,000 VRAN cell sites, rapidly marches towards goal of 20,000
AQ
09/12Verizon Deploys More Than 8,000 Vran Cell Sites, Rapidly Marches Towards Goal of 20,000
CI
09/12Verizon customers to see speed and performance benefits from 200 MHz C-band spectrum
GL
09/12Verizon Successfully Completed Lab Trials Using 200 MHz of C-Band Spectrum to Provide R..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 137 B - 117 B
Net income 2022 20 223 M - 17 281 M
Net Debt 2022 149 B - 127 B
P/E ratio 2022 8,87x
Yield 2022 6,05%
Capitalization 180 B 180 B 153 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
EV / Sales 2023 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 118 400
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 42,76 $
Average target price 52,53 $
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis CFO-Operations Finance & Senior Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Vice President-New Product Development
Shankar Arumugavelu Chief Information Officer & SVP-Verizon Wireless
Craig Silliman Chief Administrative & Legal Officer, Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-17.71%179 580
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.62%139 632
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION25.78%98 588
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG18.91%97 626
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-37.66%64 973
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-23.03%57 767