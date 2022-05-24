Verizon announces new partners to join +play on the network more people rely on

Education technology leaders Age of Learning® and Perlego join streaming services, lifestyle and entertainment partners on Verizon’s content hub

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced two new partners to its +play platform, both specifically focused on education: Age of Learning® , which will offer its award-winning programs ABCmouse Early Learning Academy® and Adventure Academy ® , and Perlego .



The latest additions demonstrate the breadth of content, entertainment and lifestyle partners to be available through +play, as well as how the hub can benefit users across ages and interests – all on the network more people rely on.

+play, Verizon’s innovative content hub, is a platform for users to discover, purchase and manage their favorite subscriptions in one place. It will also provide customers exclusive deals and offerings for content services, building on Verizon’s strategy to accelerate 5G adoption through premium offerings, and providing customers the best portfolio of innovative products and services.

The two new partners join language-learning service Duolingo as part of +play’s growing education offerings.

“Having partners like Age of Learning® and Perlego on +play broadens the depth of offerings in our platform and ensures there is something for everyone – including education-focused content, accessible to our customers and their families,” said Erin McPherson, chief content officer for Verizon Consumer Group. “Our goal is to give our customers the power to discover and access premium content from top providers; we’re thrilled with the addition of two leading innovators in this space which speak directly back to that strategy.”

Age of Learning®, the leading education technology innovator, creates engaging and effective resources that help children everywhere develop a lifelong love of learning. Two of these programs, ABCmouse® and Adventure Academy®, will be available on +play.

“We are focused on helping children everywhere build a strong foundation for academic success, and to date we have helped educate more than 50 million children worldwide,” said Mia Rondinella, chief strategy officer at Age of Learning®. “ABCmouse® and Adventure Academy®, which were both developed by an experienced team of curriculum and learning experts, are widely recognized for their educational quality and ability to make learning fun for children. Through Verizon’s new +play, these award-winning programs will now be more readily accessible to families across the U.S.”

Perlego, a digital library of academic resources and tools, provides unlimited access to over 1 million eBook titles available to its worldwide subscribers. Many students feel burdened by the costs of textbooks; but by partnering with publishers to remove certain costs, Perlego gives them accessible, affordable and sustainable solutions to the materials they need.

“What’s special about this partnership is that both Perlego and Verizon are using our innovations to solve some of our customers’ greatest challenges: access, affordability and discovery,” said Gauthier Van Malderen, founder and CEO of Perlego. “It’s exciting to be a part of +play and to be among fellow innovators in the launch of this groundbreaking new technology.”

Coming soon, +play will allow Verizon customers to centralize subscriptions across entertainment, audio, gaming, fitness, music, lifestyle and more. The platform is currently in early trials and will be available to Verizon customers at no additional cost later this year.

+play builds on the content Verizon already offers through leading providers including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, discovery+ and AMC+, all of which are featured in the new service, and introduces new partners, including Netflix, Peloton, HBO Max, WW The Athletic, Calm, Duolingo, TelevisaUnivision’s Vix+, Age of Learning® and Perlego, among many others.

