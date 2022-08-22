Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Verizon Communications
  News
  Summary
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-19 pm EDT
44.42 USD   +0.52%
Verizon commissions mural in Boston as part of #ACallForKindness

08/22/2022 | 08:02am EDT
BOSTON, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is spreading kindness in Boston, thanks to a partnership with local artist, Ben Jundanian to paint a custom mural at 1250 Massachusetts Ave. It’s all part of Verizon’s national #ACallForKindness campaign, which aims to make the world a kinder place, one act at a time.

“I have been painting cityscapes for the past ten years, taking the streets and neighborhoods and adding my own imaginative twist. I find that each place has its own personality and I try to emphasize the special nature of each place I depict,” said Ben Jundanian. “In this image I wanted to capture the character of Dorchester and the kindness of the community through my illustration. I am so excited to partner with Verizon’s #ACallForKindness and Dorchester Brewing Company to bring some kindness and life to a community I love so much!”

You can learn more about the artist and see his other murals on Instagram: @benjundanian.

Celebrating kindness through art

Verizon continues to spread kindness, one mural at a time, as it partners with local artists in cities across the country.

So far, we’ve completed more than 30 murals across the country. You can check out murals in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Lexington, Madison, Nashville, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Raleigh, Riverside, CA, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington D.C.

Join us in choosing kindness

Take the kindness pledge at verizon.com/kindness, where you’ll find a number of options for kind acts. Click “Count Me In” and share your act of kindness using the hashtag #ACallForKindness. Tag three friends to spread the word.

Download and share Kind Cards that feature an act of kindness you can do today to make a difference. New Kind Cards are added each month so you’ll always have fresh cards to share.

Visit a Kindness mural in your neighborhood, scan the QR code and post a selfie with it on social media using the #ACallForKindness hashtag with the kind act you plan on performing.

Tell your employer to join the movement. We’re looking for more partners to help make the world a kinder place.

About the campaign

The #ACallForKindness campaign started in October 2020 with the goal of reminding everyone that we’re all in this together, and a little kindness goes a long way. Since then, we’ve shared a study on the state of kindness in America, and teamed up with two brothers walking across the country to raise money for restaurant workers and spread kindness; and recently launched our Fuel The Love campaign, surprising drivers at local gas stations with free tanks of gas.

To join the movement and learn more about #ACallForKindness campaign, visit https://www.verizon.com/kindness.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Heidi Flato
heidi.flato@verizon.com 
925.324.8692

 


