    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
02:16:28 2023-06-20 pm EDT
36.08 USD   -1.06%
02:01pVerizon continues industry leadership with additional NG911 i3 deployment
GL
02:00pVerizon continues industry leadership with additional NG911 i3 deployment
AQ
12:01pVerizon Frontline supports North Carolina wildfire response
AQ
Verizon continues industry leadership with additional NG911 i3 deployment

06/20/2023 | 02:01pm EDT
Multimedia and Location Based Routing service offers greater situational awareness for first responders and improves emergency response for customers

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon continues its industry leadership in advanced 911 services that provide greater efficiency and higher levels of situational awareness for first responders by supporting yet another NG911 deployment, this time in Livingston Parish, LA. Verizon’s end-to-end i3-based and Real Time Text (RTT) service allows a 911 center (Public Safety Answering Point, or PSAP) to dynamically determine wireless call routing based on device location and local, real time conditions. The RTT functionality also allows customers to provide messages to first responders prior to their arrival, allowing them to better prepare a response plan and have the necessary resources when arriving on scene. Verizon continues to work with NG911 providers and PSAP authorities across the country to enable this advanced, end-to-end i3 and RTT service.

“We know reliable communication is critical, especially in times of emergency,” said Lynn Cox, Chief Network Officer at Verizon. “We are committed to providing the most highly advanced technology available to support first responders and our customers at mission critical moments.”

As this emerging technology ramps up, Verizon continues to roll out the interim technology which provides device-based location services for routing 911 calls. Verizon engineers are turning up Location Based Routing for hundreds of PSAPs nationwide. This solution improves 911 call routing by gathering location information from a caller’s handset instead of local cell towers. The improved routing technology saves time and resources, and speeds the ability of first responders to reach the scene of the emergency.

PSAPs that are interested in deploying Location Based Routing can contact Verizon engineers at vzw.net.911.rfs@verizon.com. Service providers that are interested in NG911 i3 technology deployment, can contact Verizon engineers at NG911Migrations@verizon.com.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Karen Schulz
864.561.1527
Karen.schulz@verizonwireless.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 135 B - -
Net income 2023 19 412 M - -
Net Debt 2023 147 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,93x
Yield 2023 7,22%
Capitalization 153 B 153 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
EV / Sales 2024 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 117 100
Free-Float 97,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 36,46 $
Average target price 44,17 $
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Managers and Directors
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony T. Skiadas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clarence Otis Lead Independent Director
Melanie Liddle Healey Independent Director
Rodney E. Slater Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.46%153 278
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED24.83%181 296
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.61%104 920
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION8.72%98 309
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED28.01%72 996
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.90%69 738
