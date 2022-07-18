Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Verizon Communications
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-15 pm EDT
51.02 USD   +1.05%
06:01aVerizon expands customers' ability to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline
GL
06:00aVerizon expands customers' ability to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline
AQ
07/15MoffettNathanson Lowers Price Target for Verizon Communications to $55 From $57, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Verizon expands customers' ability to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

07/18/2022 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Users can now dial or text 988 to connect with critical resources in times of need

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon’s landline customers can now call the “988 Suicide and Crisis Prevention Lifeline” using the new 988 abbreviated dialing code. Wireless customers can also send text messages to the 988 short code. 

“Now more than ever, we need to make resources available and ensure that experts in suicide and crisis prevention are easily reachable to those in need,” said Kathy Grillo, Verizon SVP of Public Policy and Government Affairs. “We’re proud to do our part in this critically important endeavor.”

“I want to thank my colleagues in Verizon’s Network Organization for their hard work and dedication in making this happen. Having the ability to directly dial or text 988 and quickly reach an expert and resources will make a tremendous difference in so many ways,” Grillo added.

Verizon’s wireless customers have been able to dial 9-8-8 for voice calls since December 2020. Starting July 16, 2022, all of the company’s landline customers can dial 9-8-8 for voice calls, and wireless customers with text messaging plans can also send a text message to 988.

As part of this new feature:

  • Wireless callers should dial 9-8-8 just as they dial any other three-digit code like 911 or 211. There are no airtime or other charges. 
  • To reach the Lifeline via wireless text message, they should enter “988” as the recipient and initiate their conversation with the Lifeline, just as they send any other text message. There are no charges for 988 texts.
  • Landline callers should dial 9-8-8, just as they dial any other three-digit code.* 

For voice calls, callers can press “1” to reach the Veterans Crisis Line, and “2” for Spanish language support. And the Lifeline’s current toll free number – 1-800-273-8255 – remains available. 

More information about 988 is available from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services at: www.samhsa.gov/find-help/988

*Customers dialing from multi-line phone systems that require a prefix will still need to dial the prefix first when calling 988. 

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact: 
Rich Young
Richard.j.young@verizon.com
973-943-7209

Heidi.Flato
Heidi.flato@verizon.com 
925-324-8692


All news about VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
06:01aVerizon expands customers' ability to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline
GL
06:00aVerizon expands customers' ability to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline
AQ
07/15MoffettNathanson Lowers Price Target for Verizon Communications to $55 From $57, Mainta..
MT
07/15Fitch Takes Various Rating Actions on Four Verizon Owner Trust Transactions
AQ
07/14Verizon expands 5G Ultra Wideband service to more than one million more residents in At..
GL
07/14Verizon expands 5G Ultra Wideband service to more than one million more residents in At..
AQ
07/14Customers have spoken, Verizon has unmatched network quality in J.D. Power Study
GL
07/14Earn rewards on gas purchases with Verizon Visa® Card
GL
07/14Earn rewards on gas purchases with Verizon Visa® Card
AQ
07/14Maggie Hallbach appointed to Northern Virginia Technology Council Board of Directors
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 137 B - -
Net income 2022 21 211 M - -
Net Debt 2022 147 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 5,06%
Capitalization 214 B 214 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 118 400
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 51,02 $
Average target price 57,14 $
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis CFO-Operations Finance & Senior Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Vice President-New Product Development
Shankar Arumugavelu Chief Information Officer & SVP-Verizon Wireless
Craig Silliman Chief Administrative & Legal Officer, Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.81%214 266
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.59%133 212
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION24.29%100 114
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.07%95 736
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-26.90%76 602
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC-18.36%61 271