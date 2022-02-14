Log in
Verizon fully allocates third $1 billion green bond

02/14/2022 | 01:37pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today issued its Green Bond Impact Report, outlining the full allocation of the nearly $1 billion of net proceeds from its third green bond, which was issued in September 2021 under an updated Green Financing Framework that included new underwriter selection criteria focused on diversity and the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.

In February 2019, Verizon became the first U.S. telecom company to issue a green bond and remains a leader in the industry with the allocation of three green bonds.

“The $3 billion in green bonds that we have issued to date are helping position us to achieve our goal of net zero emissions in our operations by 2035,” said Matt Ellis, Verizon’s executive vice president and chief financial officer. “Renewable energy and energy efficiency are the foundation of our net zero strategy. We are proud to do our part to green the U.S. energy grid and make strides toward achieving our ambitious corporate climate goals.”

Verizon has fully allocated the net proceeds of its third green bond entirely to renewable energy purchase agreements (REPAs), which are virtual power purchase agreements. These projects are for an aggregate of approximately 910 megawatts (MW) of new renewable energy generating capacity across seven states, of which about 51 percent is wind energy generating capacity and 49 percent is solar energy generating capacity.

In January 2022, Verizon announced that since December 2019 it has signed 20 REPAs totaling approximately 2.6 gigawatts (GW) of projected renewable energy capacity, as it continues to be a leading corporate buyer of U.S. renewable energy. The 2.6 GW of contracted total capacity positions the company to achieve its goal to source or generate renewable energy equivalent to 50 percent of its total annual electricity consumption by 2025.

Verizon’s portfolio of REPAs is part of Citizen Verizon, the company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement. The Green Bond Impact Report can be found on the company’s fixed income investor relations site at https://www.verizon.com/about/investors/green-bond-reports.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Eric Wilkens
eric.wilkens@verizon.com
201.572.9317
@ericwilkens


