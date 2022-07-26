Verizon introduces the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s — the business ready laptop built for 5G Ultra Wideband

The Lenovo™ ThinkPad™ X13s is the first business ready PC to leverage full 5G Ultra Wideband connectivity.

The Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8cx Gen 3 compute platform provides a smartphone-like experience on your PC, with instant-on feature and multi-day battery life, you can stay productive from virtually anywhere without interruption.

The X13s is designed to detect and connect to Verizon On Site 5G private network deployments (with a future software update).



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is bringing the full capabilities of 5G into the hands of businesses with the launch of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s.

The ThinkPad X13s is the first business-ready laptop to take advantage of the full capabilities of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband. The Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network, available in select areas, delivers a top-of-the-line 5G experience, delivering speeds up to 10 times faster than 4G LTE.

This 5G1 Ultra Wideband connected laptop can empower employees with fast, secure connections, allowing them to work on the go. Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband offers high speed, low latency and massive capacity, allowing employees to transfer huge files and make HD video calls outside of the office faster and safer than with public Wi-Fi2.

Always on the Ready

The ultrathin Windows 11 PC with the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8cx Gen 3 compute platform provides a smartphone-like experience on your PC. With the instant-on feature, 5G Ultra Wideband connectivity, and multi-day battery life3, you can stay productive on the go without interruption. It also allows for smart collaboration with AI auto-framing, 5MP camera, AI echo cancellation, and noise suppression. Designed to keep up with your business, the ThinkPad X13s is MIL SPEC 810H tested with 12 methods, 26 procedures, and 200 quality checks.

Built to keep your business secure

The worry-free end-to-end security built into the X13s keeps organizations productive and protected. Innovations include Lenovo ThinkShield Platform Security , the Microsoft Pluton security processor which helps to eliminate exposure to threats and prevent physical attacks, and advanced AI protection. Organizations can also eliminate concerns about the reliability and security of public Wi-Fi by equipping employees with a connected laptop, which makes it ideal for frontline workers, field technicians, remote workers, and those on-the-go. Learn more about the benefits of Verizon 5G on the devices’ network security here .

Enhance your On Site 5G experience with ThinkPad X13s

The X13s is also designed to detect and connect to Verizon On Site 5G private network deployments (with a future software update). Private wireless networks create a secure, high performance network environment allowing a company to separate private and public traffic while controlling access to and from the private network. Fully managed, monitored and maintained, Verizon On Site 5G is a secure, scalable, and customizable all-inclusive solution that can help support all of the business critical applications while enabling a high capacity and near real-time operating environment. With the software update, the ThinkPad X13s will be the first 5G millimeter wave laptop with the private network requirements already embedded, enabling employees to seamlessly operate within or outside of a company's private wireless network.

Secure and easy activations using eSIM

Activate quickly, easily and in real time even with employees distributed across the country. Using eSIM allows your business to securely provision new devices from virtually anywhere using Wi-Fi.

Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13s is available for $1,349.99 on a 2 year contract, or $40.27 per month on a device payment plan. The full retail price is $1,449.99. Visit the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s page to learn more and order.

1 5G Ultra Wideband (UW) available in select areas. 5G Nationwide available in 2,700+ cities. 5G access requires a 5G capable device with select voice/data & 5G plans.

2 Public Wifi speeds from Opensignal’s May 2022 '5G beats public Wifi gaming as well as speed' analysis, based on Opensignal independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period December 1, 2021 – February 28, 2022 © 2022 Opensignal Limited

3 All battery life claims are approximate and based on continuous 1080p video playback on the latest update of Windows 11 (with 150 nits brightness and default volume level). Actual battery life will vary and depends on many factors such as product configuration and usage, software use, wireless functionality, power management settings, and screen brightness.

