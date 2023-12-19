Verizon: network coverage extended in 3 U.S. states

Verizon announces that it has opened new cell sites to provide expanded 4G and 5G coverage for mobile services in Indiana (Francesville, Lee, Madison, Odon, Richmond and Warsaw), Ohio (Chagrin Falls, Columbia Station, Cuyahoga Falls, Dalton, Delaware, Grafton, Hubbard, Litchfield, Ravenna, Rootstown, Sunbury, and Yougstone) and Pennsylvania (Irwin, New Alexandria, North East, Punxsutawney and Salisbury).



This initiative will enable residents of these communities to benefit from faster network coverage and improved network performance.



This means they'll be able to connect with friends and family on the go, connect their smart home via Verizon Home Internet or use Verizon's service for enterprise applications," Verizon's press release explains.



