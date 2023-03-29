Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Verizon Communications
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-29 pm EDT
38.48 USD   +1.26%
05:24pVerizon offers relief to customers most impacted by recent Southern storms
GL
12:40pRetiree Shareowners Seek to Limit Verizon Executive Golden Parachutes & Enhance Clawback Policy
AQ
12:09pInsider Sell: Verizon Communications
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Verizon offers relief to customers most impacted by recent Southern storms

03/29/2023 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Talk/Text/Data usage incurred from March 26 - April 26 for postpaid customers will be waived for those most impacted by the storms

For media: we have b-roll, pictures and additional information on our emergency response equipment available at our Emergency Resource Center - https://www.verizon.com/about/news/emergency-resource-center

What you need to know:

  • Verizon is waiving call/text/data usage incurred for postpaid consumer and small business customers in parts of Mississippi most affected by the recent tornado outbreaks
  • Customers whose bill cycle has already closed will have overages automatically credited back

JACKSON, Miss., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following multiple days of severe weather and damaging tornadoes, Verizon is waiving postpaid call/text/data usage incurred from March 26 to April 26 for residents of Mississippi most impacted by the severe weather. This will bring relief to the thousands of consumer and small business customers* who rely on their mobile devices now more than ever.

This includes all postpaid consumer and small business customers in the following Mississippi zip codes:

38721
38754
38765
38821
38825		38844
38848
38870
38912
38917
38923
38943
38947
38954
39038
39054
39061
39097
39115
39159		39166
39176
39730
39746
39756

“Our hearts are heavy as we witness the destruction and its impact on our neighbors,” said Ryan Tucker, Vice President of Consumer Sales for Verizon. “Right now is a time for focusing on what matters most - family and rebuilding - and we hope that our offer provides some comfort and relief knowing connectivity is one less thing to worry about.”

Customers do not have to take any action to take advantage of the offer and any whose bill cycle has already closed will have overages automatically credited back.

Text to Give
Verizon customers can help provide relief to those impacted by the recent tornadoes. Text TORNADO to 90999 to make a one-time $10 donation to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund. They are on the ground now, responding to multiple areas to ensure everyone has a safe place to stay, food, relief supplies and emotional support. 100% of the donations will help the people and the ongoing relief efforts.

*Verizon small business customers include customers with 50 lines or less.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Heidi Flato
heidi.flato@verizon.com
925.324.8692


All news about VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
05:24pVerizon offers relief to customers most impacted by recent Southern storms
GL
12:40pRetiree Shareowners Seek to Limit Verizon Executive Golden Parachutes & Enhance Clawbac..
AQ
12:09pInsider Sell: Verizon Communications
MT
09:01aVerizon continues to upgrade Fresno's best network
AQ
03/28Verizon Frontline debuts two newest deployable asset prototypes
GL
03/28Verizon Frontline debuts two newest deployable asset prototypes
AQ
03/28With new interactive platform enhancements, nothing fits better than BlueJeans video
GL
03/28Verizon continues to upgrade Colorado Springs' best network
AQ
03/28Verizon Continues to Upgrade Colorado Springs' Best Network
CI
03/27Verizon Communications Inc Receives a Shareholder Proposal from Trillium ESG Global Equ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 138 B - -
Net income 2023 19 533 M - -
Net Debt 2023 143 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,24x
Yield 2023 6,94%
Capitalization 160 B 160 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,20x
EV / Sales 2024 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 117 100
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 38,00 $
Average target price 45,18 $
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis CFO-Operations Finance & Senior Vice President
Shankar Arumugavelu Chief Information Officer & SVP-Verizon Wireless
Clarence Otis Lead Independent Director
Melanie Liddle Healey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.43%159 596
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED20.10%169 144
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.53%118 104
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.27%104 075
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED29.64%79 528
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY4.11%55 222
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer