  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Verizon Communications
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:57 2022-08-03 pm EDT
45.39 USD   +0.10%
02:17pVerizon offers unlimited talk/text/data to customers affected by wildfires
GL
09:54aFox Signs Multi-Year Renewal of Distribution Agreement With Verizon's Fios TV Platform
MT
09:01aVerizon donates $15K to St. Louis' Gateway Global to boost workforce development
GL
Summary 
Summary

Verizon offers unlimited talk/text/data to customers affected by wildfires

08/03/2022 | 02:17pm EDT
For media: we have b-roll, pictures and additional information on our emergency response equipment available at our Emergency Resource Center - https://www.verizon.com/about/news/emergency-resource-center

What you need to know:

  • Verizon consumer (prepaid and postpaid) and small business customers in parts of California, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, Oregon and Washington who have been most impacted by recent wildfires will receive unlimited calling, texting and data August 3-9, 2022
  • Some Verizon retail store hours may be subject to change due to mandatory evacuation orders. Please check the status and make an appointment at verizonwireless.com/stores before visiting
  • Verizon Frontline Response Team providing mission-critical 24/7 communications support for first responders fighting wildfires at no cost to public safety agencies

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Several wildfires burning in the Western US have grown dramatically in recent weeks due to extreme heat paired with dry and windy conditions. Adding to the threat, dry lightning strikes can accelerate the spread of current fires and start new blazes in this part of the country. As first responders work tirelessly to contain the fires and families are forced to evacuate their homes, Verizon is working to keep everyone connected when it matters most.

Unlimited talk/text/data
For our consumer and small business customers impacted by the wildfires in the west, beginning August 3 through 9, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to those customers who reside in areas most impacted by the wildfires. Accounts with billing addresses in the following zip codes are included:

California
93601, 93623, 93644, 93645, 93669, 95306, 95311, 95318, 95325, 95338, 95345, 96032, 96037, 96038, 96044, 96049, 96050, 96085, 96086, 96097

Idaho
83235, 83462, 83463, 83465, 83466, 83467, 83468, 83469, 83525, 83671, 83677

Montana
59736, 59746, 59761, 59762, 59827, 59828, 59829, 59840, 59841, 59871, 59875

Nebraska
69341, 69352, 69355, 69361

Oregon
97463, 97492, 97501, 97504, 97530, 97535, 97540, 97544, 97604, 97731, 97733, 97737

Washington
98824, 98828, 98934, 98950, 99321

Customers do not have to take any action to take advantage of the offer and can verify eligibility for call/text/data relief by entering their zip code here: https://www.verizon.com/featured/relief/.

Retail Store Hours

Because the wildfires may affect our normal store hours in certain areas, we recommend shopping and accessing customer assistance online at www.verizon.com or by using the MyVerizon app. If you’d rather visit a store, you can find the nearest Verizon location and schedule an appointment by visiting: www.verizon.com/stores.

Verizon Frontline Support for First Responders
The Verizon Frontline Response Team has deployed to multiple locations across the West to provide the thousands of first responders currently engaged in firefighting efforts with mission-critical communications capabilities.

The Verizon Frontline Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies, emergency responders, nonprofits and communities on a 24/7 basis. Verizon Frontline Response Team members set up portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

Here’s a quote you can use from one of our local leaders:

“Wildfires burning across the Western US have devastated thousands of acres of forest land and disrupted the lives of people who live in these areas,” said Steven Keller, consumer vice president for Verizon. “We hope this offer gives our customers some peace of mind so they can focus on more important things during this difficult time.”

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Heidi Flato
heidi.flato@verizon.com
925.324.8692
@heidiflato


