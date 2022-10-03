Advanced search
Verizon providing free charging/wifi to residents impacted by Hurricane Ian

10/03/2022 | 01:39pm EDT
Wireless Emergency Communications Centers deployed to help storm victims stay connected

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help victims of Hurricane Ian stay connected to family, friends and other important contacts, Wireless Emergency Communication Centers (WECC) have been deployed by Verizon in areas of Southwestern Florida impacted by the storm.

Wireless Emergency Communication Centers are generator-powered mobile units that have device charging and computer workstations, along with wireless phones, tablets and other devices to contact friends, family and other important contacts over Verizon’s network. WECCs have been deployed to the following locations:

  • Port Charlotte Town Center Mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL (open daily 10:00am - 6:00pm)
  • 2525 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach, FL (open beginning Oct 4. 8:00am - 5:00pm)

The WECCs will be open daily with teams of technicians available to troubleshoot and charge up wireless phone batteries that survived the storm and/or have lost power and will provide wifi to help any customer of any carrier stay connected.

“Many Southwest Florida residents have been completely cut off from their loved ones and other important contacts such as their insurance companies, so the ability to make a call is invaluable,” said Shawn Alexander, Consumer Vice President for Verizon. “We’re proud to be able to support the community during this difficult time.”

For ongoing updates about Verizon’s recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian, visit the Verizon Hurricane Ian Response page.

For more information about Verizon’s ongoing response to Hurricane Ian, visit the Verizon Emergency Resource Center.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contacts:

Karen Schulz
864-561-1527
Karen.Schulz@Verizonwireless.com

Andrew Testa
973-224-2081
andrew.testa@verizonwireless.com                


