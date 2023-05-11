Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Verizon Communications
  News
  7. Summary
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:58:27 2023-05-11 am EDT
37.53 USD   -0.28%
11:28aVerizon reports preliminary results of shareholder vote at 2023 annual meeting
09:01aVerizon lights up 5G Ultra Wideband across West Virginia
Verizon reports preliminary results of shareholder vote at 2023 annual meeting

05/11/2023 | 11:28am EDT
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) has announced preliminary results of the shareholder vote at its annual meeting, which was held today in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Verizon’s shareholders elected each of Verizon’s 12 directors to a one-year term. Shareholders also voted in favor of three management proposals:

  • Approved the compensation of the company’s named executive officers as described in the 2023 proxy statement;
  • Agreed with the Board recommendation that future advisory votes on executive compensation be held annually; and
  • Ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

All five shareholder proposals were defeated: report on government requests to remove content; prohibit political contributions; amend executive compensation clawback policy; shareholder ratification of annual equity awards; and adopt an independent chair policy.

Vote tallies are considered preliminary until the final results are tabulated and certified by independent inspectors of election. The final results will be posted on Verizon’s website at www.verizon.com/about/investors.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/

Media contact:

Kim Ancin
908.801.0500
kimberly.ancin@verizon.com 
                                                                                            
Eric Wilkens
201.572.9317
eric.wilkens@verizon.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 136 B - -
Net income 2023 19 389 M - -
Net Debt 2023 146 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,20x
Yield 2023 7,00%
Capitalization 158 B 158 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,25x
EV / Sales 2024 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 117 100
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 37,63 $
Average target price 44,33 $
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony T. Skiadas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shankar Arumugavelu Chief Information Officer & SVP-Verizon Wireless
Clarence Otis Lead Independent Director
Melanie Liddle Healey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.64%158 196
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED30.72%184 662
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.01%115 993
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION11.38%106 154
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED44.30%83 438
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.77%68 983
