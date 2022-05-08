Log in
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/06 04:00:01 pm EDT
48.27 USD   +0.90%
Verizon's Customers Take the Checkered Flag Using 19 Terabytes of Data at Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

05/08/2022 | 03:08pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Even before the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix is decided, Verizon customers at the event are winning. Not only are they taking advantage of unique 5G Ultra Wideband-powered experiences, they are using a network built with all the speed and power expected in a world-class race team.

  • Verizon fans benefitted from peak download speeds of 2.8 Gbps on our 5G Ultra Wideband network and average download speeds of more than 1 Gbps.
  • During the first two days of the event Verizon fans used 19 TB, the equivalent of a single user binge watching HD video for more than a year!
  • Verizon was also able to support international fans through the on-site wi-fi network and fans used an additional 11 TB of data over two days.
  • Our network team of 30+ engineers staffed Verizon’s network Command Center 24x7 to ensure a reliable network experience for fans, first responders and public safety teams.

“With 5G Ultra Wideband, our customers get an enhanced event experience as well as new ways to engage, participate and shop over this three-day event,” said Hans Vestberg, Verizon Chairman and CEO. “And our award-winning, reliable network is there when our customers need it, so they can capture and share all the thrilling action.”

These unique event experiences are just a few of the ways Verizon is delivering more value and excitement to customers. Verizon customers get more entertainment, more value and transformative 5G experiences. Verizon’s super-fast 5G Ultra Wideband provides a broadband-like connection in more than 75 stadiums and arenas, a dozen airports, and over 1700 cities around the country.

Learn more information about Verizon’s 5G technology.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Kevin King
kevin.king@verizon.com
410-353-3234

Chris Ashraf
christina.moon.ashraf@verizon.com
(201) 320-4259
@ChrisMoonPR


