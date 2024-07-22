By Drew FitzGerald

Verizon Communications boosted quarterly revenue but reported a significant drop in prepaid wireless customers after a public assistance program expired.

Shares of Verizon tumbled Monday as investors pored over the details of the wireless company's modest second-quarter subscriber growth.

On paper, the largest U.S. cellphone carrier bolstered its market-leading subscriber base, posting a net gain of 148,000 postpaid phone connections. Investors welcome growth in that column, which reflects the core of reliable customers who pay for phone service each month on a contract.

Verizon's cheaper prepaid plans lost ground, however, after the exhaustion of federal Affordable Connectivity Program subsidies forced many cash-strapped customers to drop their lines. The company said it lost 410,000 connections, most of them under its SafeLink brand, because of the loss of the program, which ran out of money earlier this year after lawmakers failed to reach a deal to save it.

Industry analysts also highlighted the caveats in results from Verizon's more profitable postpaid service. They noted that much of the company's subscriber gains came from business lines and from its "second line" promotions, which give customers a way to add a second number onto an existing smartphone.

Second lines offer milder revenue and growth opportunities than a brand-new client. After stripping out those new digits, overall subscription growth missed Wall Street expectations.

The benefit of roughly 110,000 second-line connections could cause "consternation" among investors searching for more dependable sources of growth, Evercore ISI analyst Vijay Jayant said. "While we continue to believe that the Second Number impact is financially accretive, there still seems to be some investor concern over the quality of those net adds," the analyst wrote in a note to clients.

The new lines could be more profitable than they seem because they don't force Verizon to shell out more cash for promotional offers to subsidize a customer's new smartphone, said Craig Moffett of industry analyst MoffettNathanson Research.

Company executives also defended the second-line offers as a useful way to boost its bottom line. "This is great business for providing customers options and flexibility," finance chief Tony Skiadas said in a conference call with analysts. "It is a very profitable connection and we would do it every day of the week."

In early trading Monday:

--Verizon stock fell about 6% to $39, and was the second-biggest loser in the S&P 500 index.

--Shares of AT&T, which is due to post earnings Wednesday, fell around 4%.

--T-Mobile, which is set to report next week, dropped 1.7%.

Write to Drew FitzGerald at drew.fitzgerald@wsj.com

