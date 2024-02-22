NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Verizon issued the following statement:



Verizon's network remains fully operational. Some customers may have experienced issues this morning when calling or texting those served by another carrier. Our network continues to function normally.

