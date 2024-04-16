New and existing Verizon mobile customers can save nearly $115 on their favorite streaming services – like Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ – that they can’t get anywhere else when switching to select plans

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streaming lovers get amazing savings when they’re on Verizon. Starting April 18, new AND existing Verizon myPlan customers can unlock even more savings with six months of the Disney Bundle myPlan perk – Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ – on us when switching to select Unlimited plans1.



This perk includes the recently launched Hulu on Disney+ for Disney Bundle subscribers, which brings together the extensive Disney+ and Hulu libraries – including beloved characters, award-winning films and series and 100 years’ worth of inspiring stories – all in one place.

No other carrier provides customers with this six-month “on us” offer.

About the offer: Verizon’s latest exclusive deal is being offered to new mobile customers with Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate, or to existing customers who upgrade to eligible plans.

Customers can save nearly $115 off the retail price for the Disney Bundle with this offer, then pay just $10 per month for the Disney Bundle perk after that – over $100 in annual savings – just for being a Verizon customer. And with the choice and flexibility of Verizon’s myPlan, customers pay for perks by the month, can make changes at any time and save hundreds each year on streaming services they love – like the Disney Bundle.

How to save the most on Verizon: The savings don’t stop with Verizon’s mobile plans and exclusive perks. When you combine your phone plan with Verizon Home Internet, you save up to $300 annually off of your internet bill.

And with the power of Verizon’s network, you can stream the content you want – at home or on the go – power all your devices and stay connected with minimal lag or buffering.

What executives are saying: “The offers and perks that come with being a Verizon customer gives customers incredible value and savings — all with the peace of mind of our world-class reliable network,” said Angie Klein, Verizon Senior Vice President of Growth Marketing and Content. “And now with the Disney Bundle on us for six months, there is something for everyone in the family to watch, all on us.”

“Our ongoing collaboration with Verizon underscores our commitment to providing their customers with exceptional offers for our unrivaled streaming content,” said Sean Breen, Executive Vice President, Platform Distribution, Disney Entertainment. “With this new promotional perk, we’re thrilled that Verizon customers will have access to best-in-class entertainment from Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.”

The big industry story: Verizon is providing customers with access to exclusive content offers with savings that they can’t find from other carriers, and is leading the industry in giving customers the great services and even better savings. We’re constantly negotiating on behalf of our customers, and using our strategic relationships with the biggest players in the content industry to continue providing them with more value. Plus, our plans put customers in control so that they can choose what to add to their plan and save big on things they love.

Learn more about myPlan and get the Disney Bundle perk: verizon.com/myplan



1. Disney Bundle incl. Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (With Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads). Enrollment in the Disney Bundle perk for 6 mos on us promo requires a line subscribed to Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan. $10/mo perk credit ends after 6 mos or if perk is canceled or line is moved to an ineligible plan during the 6 mo promo period. After 6 mos, perk bills as $10/mo unless perk is canceled or unregistered. That’s an $8.99/mo perk savings - based on the current $18.99/mo that Verizon Disney Bundle Subscribers pay for the bundle less the $10/mo Disney Bundle perk when that perk is added to myPlan. Must be 18 yrs or older. One offer per eligible Verizon line. Add'l terms apply.

EXISTING DISNEY+, HULU OR ESPN+ subscribers: Perk will not automatically replace existing subscription(s). Managing subscriptions may be required to avoid multiple subscriptions and corresponding charges. Terms apply. © 2024 Disney and its related entities.

