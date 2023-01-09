Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Verizon Communications
  News
  Summary
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:18 2023-01-09 am EST
41.51 USD   -0.08%
01/09VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/06Verizon Currently Up Six Consecutive Days, On Track for Longest Winning Streak Since August 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/05Get the Razer Edge 5G — only from Verizon — starting Jan. 26 and get on the cutting-edge of gaming
GL
Verizon's +play adds even more perks for customers

01/09/2023 | 10:01am EST
Get four months of the Peloton App on us, exclusively from Verizon

Here’s the news: Verizon customers who are new Peloton members can get four months of the Peloton App on us through +play beta, exclusively from Verizon.

Why it’s important: Verizon customers can kick-start healthy habits in the new year, on us through +play beta.

Who it’s for: Verizon mobile, 5G Home and LTE Home Internet customers.

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Looking to get into a healthy exercise routine in the new year? Verizon and Peloton have you covered.

Verizon today announced an exclusive offer for customers: four months of the Peloton app, on us, through +play beta. This is the longest free trial Peloton has offered new members to date and is only available to claim through January 30, so act fast and don’t miss out.

The Peloton App offers access to live classes and thousands of on-demand classes anywhere, anytime, including a diverse selection of indoor and outdoor running, strength, cycling, yoga, bootcamp, meditation and more, with no Peloton equipment required.

“With +play, we’re offering customers access to savings that they can’t get anywhere else and we’re excited to have Peloton as a partner bringing tremendous value with this one-of-a-kind offer,” said Erin McPherson, Chief Content Officer of Verizon Consumer Group. “As the partner-of-choice for content providers and partners alike, these are the types of offers Verizon customers can expect with +play and we’re looking forward to adding more value for them across the subscription space.”

+play, a first-of-its-kind content hub exclusive to Verizon mobile and 5G Home and LTE Home customers, is being built to help users discover a world of savings and manage their favorite subscriptions all in one place, and only on Verizon. The platform builds on the content Verizon already offers through leading content providers including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, discovery+ and AMC+, all of which are featured in the new service, and introduces new subscription service partners, like NFL+, NBA League Pass, HBO Max, Netflix, STARZ, A+E Networks (Lifetime Movie Club, HISTORY Vault, and A&E Crime Central), The Athletic, Calm and Duolingo, among many others – with more coming soon.

To access the offer, visit verizon.plusplay.com, sign in using your My Verizon credentials and the offer will be on the +play beta homepage, as well as on the Peloton product page.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Caroline Brooks
caroline.brooks@verizon.com
@carolinekbrooks


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 137 B - -
Net income 2022 19 732 M - -
Net Debt 2022 147 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,00x
Yield 2022 6,12%
Capitalization 177 B 177 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
EV / Sales 2023 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 118 400
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 42,19 $
Average target price 46,35 $
Spread / Average Target 9,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis CFO-Operations Finance & Senior Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Vice President-New Product Development
Shankar Arumugavelu Chief Information Officer & SVP-Verizon Wireless
Craig Silliman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS7.08%177 190
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED2.90%145 681
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG6.13%104 378
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-0.56%97 203
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.8.44%57 062
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED4.89%54 546