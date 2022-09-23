Verizon supports recovery efforts across communities in Puerto Rico

Following Hurricane Fiona’s devastating impact, the company is donating $100,000 to the American Red Cross

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon announced support for recovery efforts across Puerto Rico following the devastating impact of Hurricane Fiona. The company has committed $100,000 to the American Red Cross to help assist disaster relief efforts in Puerto Rico, where Hurricane Fiona caused disastrous flooding and has left a majority of communities without power or water.



“Verizon stands ready to support first responders, our customers and employees impacted by this catastrophic hurricane,” said Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon. “We will continue to partner with disaster relief organizations, like the American Red Cross, to provide resources and care for the people in our society who are the most vulnerable.”

Verizon customers can help the American Red Cross in their disaster relief efforts through mobile giving, which will be added to their Verizon Wireless bill and donated to American Red Cross upon confirmation of the billing zip code.

American Red Cross: Text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a one-time $10 donation to the American Red Cross. They have disaster teams on the ground in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to help people impacted by the hurricane causing disastrous flooding, landslides, and widespread power outages. They’re helping with damage assessment and working with officials to determine what additional help is needed most.

Text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a one-time $10 donation to the American Red Cross. They have disaster teams on the ground in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to help people impacted by the hurricane causing disastrous flooding, landslides, and widespread power outages. They’re helping with damage assessment and working with officials to determine what additional help is needed most. Americares: Text FIONA to 20222 to make a one-time $10 donation to Americares. They’re on the ground offering assistance to health facilities in Puerto Rico. Your donation will help deliver medicine, medical supplies, and emergency support so families and people impacted by this disaster can access the essential health care they deserve.

Text FIONA to 20222 to make a one-time $10 donation to Americares. They’re on the ground offering assistance to health facilities in Puerto Rico. Your donation will help deliver medicine, medical supplies, and emergency support so families and people impacted by this disaster can access the essential health care they deserve. The Salvation Army National Corporation: Text FIONA to 52000 to make a one-time $10 donation to The Salvation Army. They have personnel in Puerto Rico providing aid for the victims. Your donation will help provide immediate needs, including food, shelter, clothes, charging, spiritual care, and other services, as widespread power outages and flooding continue to impact the area.



Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies nearly half of the nation’s blood; teaches lifesaving skills; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a charitable organization – not a government agency – and depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit www.redcross.org/SC or @RedCrossSC

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Bernadette Brijlall

bernadette.brijlall@verizon.com