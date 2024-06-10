NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, June 10, Verizon’s Fordham Road store in The Bronx will host the next event in the company’s “Connected by Culture” series that serves as a career/networking event and a celebration of the company’s ongoing commitment to local communities, workforce development, small businesses and digital inclusion.



From 2:30 p.m to 5:30 p.m. June 10, Verizon’s company store at 257 E. Fordham Road in The Bronx will present a panel with some of the city’s top leaders; encourage attendees to discuss open positions with an on-site Verizon recruiter and pose for free headshots taken by a pro photographer; foster networking opportunities; and highlight ongoing Verizon initiatives that bolster the community.

The panel will feature leaders in the Latino and Black communities, with Lisa Sorin, President of Bronx Chamber of Commerce ; Paloma Izquirdo-Hernandez, President and CEO of Urban Health Plan ; Rocky Bucano, CEO of Universal Hip Hop Museum ; and Debbie Roman, Managing Director of New York Per Scholas scheduled to participate.

“For nearly 30 years, Per Scholas has driven equity and opportunity in the technology sector by unlocking individuals’ untapped potential, uplifting communities, and meeting employer needs through rigorous tech training,” said Debbie Roman, Managing Director of New York Per Scholas. “These conversations are essential to connecting community leaders with people eager to unlock their potential and change the face of technology.”



“In the tapestry of modern society, technology stands as the great unifier, threading through the vital sectors of healthcare, small business, education, and immersive experiences,” said April Horton, Senior Manager of State and Local Government Affairs for Verizon. “It bridges gaps, transcends boundaries, and cultivates cultural cohesion, knitting together diverse communities into a shared narrative of progress. From revolutionizing medical care to empowering small enterprises, enriching education, and crafting immersive worlds, technology's role as the ultimate connector is undeniable. It’s not just about innovation; it’s about inclusivity, empowerment, and a future where our collective potential is multiplied.”

Aligning with the company’s Citizen Verizon responsible-business plan, this event highlights Verizon’s continuing commitment to workforce development, such as the Verizon Skill Forward program, which provides access to self-paced, expert-led skills building online courses . With no prior experience or college degree required, Verizon Skill Forward participants can access self-paced, expert-led free online courses designed by universities and industry experts for one year, including dedicated courses in Spanish.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.