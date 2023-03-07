Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Verizon Communications
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:06:12 2023-03-07 am EST
37.58 USD   -1.51%
11:01aVerizon Climate Resilience Prize Year 2 : Advancing Innovation for Climate-Tech Solutions
GL
11:00aVerizon Climate Resilience Prize Year 2 : Advancing Innovation for Climate-Tech Solutions
AQ
10:23aVerizon to offer new yellow color for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Verizon to offer new yellow color for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

03/07/2023 | 10:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For a limited time, get iPhone 14 Pro on us. Plus, Apple Watch SE and iPad. All on us. With select trade-in on select plans1.

NEW YORK, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon will offer the new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, adding even more color choices to the iPhone 14 lineup, with incredible battery life, a powerful dual-camera system for pro-level photos and videos, superfast 5G Ultra Wideband and groundbreaking safety capabilities including Crash Detection.

Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow beginning Friday, March 10, with availability on Tuesday, March 14.

Get an iPhone 14 on us and more!

Verizon has two amazing limited-time offers to get you up and running with Apple products, on us. Save up to $1,000 on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max with select trade-in on select 5G Unlimited plans1. Or, get iPhone 14 Plus as low as $10 a month for 36 months (0% APR, $899.99 retail) with a new line — no trade-in required2. What’s more? If you buy any iPhone 14, you get an Apple Watch SE and iPad (9th Generation) on us. A service plan is required for Apple Watch SE and iPad (9th Generation). Plus, switchers get a $200 Verizon eCard after they sign up3.

Also, for a limited time and while supplies last, get 25% off Apple MagSafe chargers. If you are looking to upgrade your music game, you can also get $50 off Beats Fit Pro earbuds when you buy any new iPhone or Apple Watch4.

For complete pricing and details, please visit verizon.com on March 10 at 8am ET.

1Up to $999.99 (128 GB only) device payment or full retail purchase w/new smartphone line on 5G Start, 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More or One Unlimited for iPhone (all lines on account req'd on plan) plan req'd first. Less up to $1000 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply. Watch/Tablet: Up to $459.99 device payment purchase w/new line on eligible plan req'd per watch/tablet. Less up to $459.99 promo credit per device applied over 36 mos; 0% APR. All promo credits for phone/watch/tablet offers end if eligibility req's per device are no longer met. Limited time offer.

2$899.99 (128 GB only) device payment or full retail purchase w/ new smartphone line on One Unlimited for iPhone (all lines on account req'd on plan), 5G Start, 5G Do More, 5G Play More or 5G Get More plan req'd. Less $539.99 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

3$200 Verizon e-gift card (sent w/in 8 wks) w/port-in. Less $719.99 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

4New iPhone or Apple Watch purchase req’d. Excludes pre-owned phones. Limited time offer. While supplies last. Terms may apply.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
George Koroneos
george.koroneos@verizon.com
Twitter: @GLKcreative


All news about VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
11:01aVerizon Climate Resilience Prize Yea : Advancing Innovation for Climate-Tech Solutions
GL
11:00aVerizon Climate Resilience Prize Yea : Advancing Innovation for Climate-Tech Solutions
AQ
10:23aVerizon to offer new yellow color for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus
GL
09:02aVerizon continues to upgrade Temecula's best network
AQ
09:01aVerizon continues to upgrade Greensboro's best network
AQ
03/06Meta must face trial over AI trade secrets, judge says
RE
03/06Communications Services Flat as Paramount Weighs BET Sale -- Communications Services Ro..
DJ
03/06NRG Stadium gets major upgrade from Verizon
GL
03/06Verizon to speak at Morgan Stanley TMT Conference March 7
AQ
03/06Verizon announces senior management changes
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 138 B - -
Net income 2023 19 554 M - -
Net Debt 2023 143 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,25x
Yield 2023 6,91%
Capitalization 160 B 160 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,19x
EV / Sales 2024 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 117 100
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 38,15 $
Average target price 45,75 $
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew D. Ellis CFO-Operations Finance & Senior Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Vice President-New Product Development
Shankar Arumugavelu Chief Information Officer & SVP-Verizon Wireless
Clarence Otis Lead Independent Director
Melanie Liddle Healey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.89%160 226
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED23.67%174 181
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.14%113 974
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.77%100 060
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED40.07%79 524
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY11.99%60 611