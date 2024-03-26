NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) will report first-quarter 2024 earnings on Monday, April 22.



The company will present results on a webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Access instructions and presentation materials will be available at 7:00 a.m. on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, https://www.verizon.com/about/investors. These materials include:

Detailed commentary on Verizon's first-quarter results;

Verizon's earnings news release; and

Financial tables.



Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

Media contact:

Katie Magnotta

katie.magnotta@verizon.com

201-602-9235