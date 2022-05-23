Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Verizon Communications
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/23 08:50:37 am EDT
49.69 USD   +0.31%
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 24

05/23/2022 | 08:31am EDT
NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matt Ellis, executive vice president and chief financial officer for Verizon (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), is scheduled to speak at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference 2022 on Tuesday, May 24, at 9:30 a.m. ET. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Eric Wilkens
eric.wilkens@verizon.com
201.572.9317
@ericwilkens


Analyst Recommendations on VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 137 B - -
Net income 2022 21 279 M - -
Net Debt 2022 148 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,79x
Yield 2022 5,21%
Capitalization 208 B 208 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
EV / Sales 2023 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 118 400
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 49,53 $
Average target price 58,35 $
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis CFO-Operations Finance & Senior Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Vice President-New Product Development
Shankar Arumugavelu Chief Information Officer & SVP-Verizon Wireless
Craig Silliman Chief Administrative & Legal Officer, Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.68%208 008
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED12.07%142 762
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.33%107 605
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG12.39%96 092
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-26.53%76 993
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC-2.15%73 448