Verizon upgrades football fan experience for 2023 NFL Draft

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon, an Official Technology Partner and the Official 5G Network of the NFL, will activate at the 2023 NFL Draft Weekend to showcase the transformative performance of Verizon 5G, demonstrating recently upgraded network enhancements throughout the Kansas City area and highlighting the perks of being a customer on the network America relies on.



Kansas City Network Upgrades

Verizon recently made permanent network upgrades in Kansas City, including a Distributed Antenna System (DAS) in the Kansas City International Airport which provides wireless service throughout the terminals and makes it easier for travelers to connect and download content to watch on flights. When traveling around the city, residents and visitors will enjoy added capacity and coverage through the addition of four new macro cell sites covering the metro area.

In preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft Weekend, Verizon engineers have deployed temporary cell sites specifically covering the areas where 2023 NFL Draft events will take place. These temporary assets will provide 5G Ultra Wideband coverage and use a performance enhancement technology. Additional temporary in-building solutions will be added to Union Station and local hotels.

Customers in Kansas City have the best experience when using the Verizon network, according to the nation’s most rigorous scientific testing company RootMetrics®. In the most recent test measuring performance of major wireless carriers throughout Kansas City, Verizon not only wins for overall network performance, but is unbeaten in every single category measured including accessibility, speed, reliability and performance in data, texts and calls. The results show steady speeds for Verizon customers in Kansas City with Verizon’s median download speed increasing 39% in the market and Verizon’s median upload speeds increasing by 25% since last year.1 This is the fifth consecutive testing period in a row Verizon has been unbeaten in the state, with testing that showed peak speeds of up to 323 Mbps.

Verizon Small Business Days

Verizon Business is hosting “ Verizon Small Business Days ” a week-long initiative from April 27 - May 3, where small businesses are invited to get a free tech check and tap into great offers and solutions to drive their company forward. During this time, Verizon is offering small businesses a special promo for a free 5G phone with a new line and Business Unlimited Plus or Business Unlimited Pro plan. No trade-in required.

To further celebrate small businesses, Verizon Business is enabling an existing Verizon small business customer, Power Dry Kansas City , the opportunity to announce a Draft pick on Day 3, and be featured on the Draft Insider show.

Experience the upgrade to Verizon Home Internet during the 2023 NFL Draft

Verizon is showcasing the power of the Verizon 5G network and demonstrating why fans should switch during the 2023 NFL Draft Experience presented by Panini Trading Cards. Throughout the weekend, Verizon is hosting an Escape Room activation for fans, showcasing the benefits of Verizon Home Internet and +play ,2 Verizon’s recently launched subscription hub where customers can shop for, manage and save on their favorite subscriptions in one place. The experience will take place all three days of the 2023 NFL Draft, April 27 - 29, and give fans a fun and gamified way to learn about new products and services.

Verizon also will be sharing facts about local network enhancements that help make Verizon Home Internet the right choice during a Tuesday, April 25 trivia night event at Brew Lab (7925 Marty St., Overland Park, KS 66204). Trivia buffs attending can learn more about Verizon services, and can get a “Draft” beer or a snack on Verizon, starting at 7 p.m. Visit verizon.com/home for more details.

Meet and Greet NFL stars at local Verizon retail locations

Football fans will also have the opportunity to snap a photo with a football star at NFL Draft-themed pop-up events in select local Verizon stores from April 26 through April 30. As part of the experience, fans will learn more about being tech-ready for Draft Day, qualify for special promotions, and even take a photo of themselves at a mock Draft podium next to an NFL player while they’re in the store. More details about these player-related pop-up events at local Verizon stores will be shared later this week.

Community Greening Projects

Verizon partnered with NFL Green to help beautify Kansas City with tree-planting events leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft. This partnership also extends to the Super Bowl, Draft and Kick-off, and has been a great way to mitigate the environmental impact of the NFL’s major events and create a “green” legacy in communities that host the NFL’s biggest events. Verizon has been a sustainability partner with NFL Green since 2013.

Verizon Up Program Rewards

Verizon will offer select winners an NFL Draft Day VIP experience with access to the NFL’s VIP hospitality area and complimentary food and beverages through its Verizon Up program. Verizon Up provides Verizon Wireless customers with access to upgrades and offers, concerts, sports and entertainment, simply for us being a customer. Visit verizon.com/featured/verizon-up/ for more details.

1 Rankings based on the RootMetrics® Kansas City RootScore® Report: 1H 2023. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon.

2 +play access included for Verizon postpaid mobile, 5G Home, and LTE Home subscribers. Exclusive savings available on select partner subscriptions. All products and services sold on +play require a separate subscription or purchase; add'l terms apply.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.