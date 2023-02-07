Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Verizon Communications
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-07 pm EST
40.55 USD   -1.77%
Summary 
Summary

Verizon waives calling charges to Turkey and in-country roaming charges

02/07/2023 | 05:06pm EST
Verizon Wireless customers can call to Turkey for free

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the most devastating earthquake to strike Turkey in 100 years, Verizon is making it easier for customers in the United States to communicate with loved ones overseas who’ve been impacted by this disaster. From February 6 through 12, Verizon will waive international long distance charges for calls from its consumer and business customers to Turkey. Verizon will also waive international roaming and data charges for customers traveling in Turkey during this period.

Beginning Monday, February 6, all calls made from Verizon consumer or business wireless phones to Turkey will be rated at $0.00 per minute. Additionally, customers with international coverage plans can call Turkey without using any minutes from their time-allotment blocks. Verizon will also waive international roaming charges for customers traveling within Turkey during this period. For Verizon prepaid and TracFone customers we're also waiving international long distance charges on calls to Turkey.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contacts:
Heidi Flato
heidi.flato@verizon.com
925.324.8692


