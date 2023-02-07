Verizon waives calling charges to Turkey and in-country roaming charges

Verizon Wireless customers can call to Turkey for free

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the most devastating earthquake to strike Turkey in 100 years, Verizon is making it easier for customers in the United States to communicate with loved ones overseas who’ve been impacted by this disaster. From February 6 through 12, Verizon will waive international long distance charges for calls from its consumer and business customers to Turkey. Verizon will also waive international roaming and data charges for customers traveling in Turkey during this period.



Beginning Monday, February 6, all calls made from Verizon consumer or business wireless phones to Turkey will be rated at $0.00 per minute. Additionally, customers with international coverage plans can call Turkey without using any minutes from their time-allotment blocks. Verizon will also waive international roaming charges for customers traveling within Turkey during this period. For Verizon prepaid and TracFone customers we're also waiving international long distance charges on calls to Turkey.

