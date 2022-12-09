Advanced search
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Verizon waives usage for customers impacted by the NC Power Outage

12/09/2022 | 05:37pm EST
Talk/Text/Data usage incurred from Dec 3 - 7 for customers will be waived for those impacted by the North Carolina outage

For media: we have b-roll, pictures and additional information on our emergency response equipment available at our Emergency Resource Center - https://www.verizon.com/about/news/emergency-resource-center

What you need to know:

  • Verizon is waiving call/text/data usage incurred for postpaid consumer and small business customers* in North Carolina affected by the long-lasting power outage
  • Customers whose bill cycle has already closed will have overages automatically credited back

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help residents in North Carolina impacted by the recent long-lasting power outage, Verizon is waiving postpaid call/text/data usage incurred from Dec 3 to Dec 7. This will bring relief to the thousands of consumer and small business customers* who relied on their mobile devices more than ever during the power outage.

This includes all postpaid customers in Moore County, NC.

Customers do not have to take any action to take advantage of the offer and any whose bill cycle has already closed will have overages automatically credited back.

*Verizon small business customers include customers with 50 lines or less.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
  
  Steve Van Dinter
  steven.vandinter@verizon.com
  224-374-3864


