    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
05:45pm EDT 2023-05-24
35.87 USD   -1.02%
05:45pVerizon warns customer service employees of impending layoffs- The Verge
RE
04:48pTelecom servicer QualTek enters bankruptcy to cut $307 million debt
RE
01:41pVerizon Business Takes 5G Innovation Sessions to New York City
GL
Verizon warns customer service employees of impending layoffs- The Verge

05/24/2023 | 05:45pm EDT
A person walks by a Verizon store in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc held a meeting with customer service employees to notify them of upcoming "restructuring" and "streamlining" measures that are all but certain to result in significant layoffs, the Verge reported on Wednesday.

More than 6,000 employees were present on Wednesday's call, the report said, adding that the consolidation measures could end up impacting numbers far beyond that.

More details will be shared by Verizon on May 25, the report said, citing a prerecorded message that employees received.

The New York-based telecom company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A demand downturn on account of elevated inflation and rising interest rates has forced several U.S. companies ranging from Meta Platforms Inc to Alphabet Inc to lay off thousands of their employees.

Verizon in April had missed its first-quarter revenue and free cash flow estimates, hit by wireless subscriber losses as inflation-hit Americans delayed device upgrades and a pandemic-led growth boom fizzled out.

The carrier had lost 127,000 net monthly bill-paying wireless phone subscribers in the quarter.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.35% 120.9 Delayed Quote.38.91%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 1.00% 249.21 Delayed Quote.105.04%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS -1.02% 35.87 Delayed Quote.-8.73%
