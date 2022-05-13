Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Verizon Communications
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/13 02:15:36 pm EDT
47.94 USD   -0.26%
01:07pWINNERS ANNOUNCED : BlueJeans By Verizon Customer Awards 2022
GL
04:42aANALYSIS : South Korea's high-speed 5G mobile revolution gives way to evolution
RE
05/12Verizon reports preliminary results of shareholder vote at 2022 annual meeting
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Winners Announced: BlueJeans By Verizon Customer Awards 2022

05/13/2022 | 01:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced the winners of the third annual BlueJeans by Verizon Customer Awards on Verizon’s Up to Speed. As a reflection of customers globally who are deploying BlueJeans solutions to transform the way they collaborate, communicate, and get work done, the 2022 award winners are being recognized for achieving outcomes that positively drive their business and society forward.

“Workplace priorities have come a long way over the past few years, with collaboration and connectivity making their way to the top of the priority tech stack,” said Chadd Thompson, global head of marketing and customer experience, BlueJeans by Verizon. “Experiences are driving the workplace of the future, and our customers are at the forefront of leading the transformation that will help to drive business and society forward.”

Showcasing how collaborative, inclusive and immersive communication initiatives can be, the 2022 BlueJeans by Verizon Customer Award category winners and honorees are:

  1. Most Successful Hybrid Work Transformation - Winner: Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany
    Successfully navigated change to create new revenue streams, ensure continuity, and/or foster connectedness in today’s new world of work.
    Honorable Mentions: Northwood Technical College, Findley Foundation
  2. Biggest Impact - Winner: Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn Med)
    Showed significant return on investment as a result of using BlueJeans, honoring a diverse set of outcomes.
    Honorable Mentions: Array Behavioral Health, StudentNest
  3. Most Innovative Use Case - Winner: Wharton Interactive, The Wharton School
    Demonstrated superior skills in applying BlueJeans video technology to support a creative or pioneering use case outside of traditional virtual meetings.
    Honorable Mentions: Jujotech, Risolviamo
  4. Best Use of BlueJeans Events - Winner: Red Hat
    Most creative or successful use of BlueJeans for events to support brand awareness, customer retention, and/or human resource initiatives such as employee engagement and culture building.
    Honorable Mention: ConnectUS

Learn more about the 2022 awards on the BlueJeans By Verizon Customer Awards page. To see how leading organizations are using BlueJeans to improve their productivity, communication and collaboration, visit the Featured Customers page.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Erin Cheever
erin.dowling@verizon.com


All news about VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
01:07pWINNERS ANNOUNCED : BlueJeans By Verizon Customer Awards 2022
GL
04:42aANALYSIS : South Korea's high-speed 5G mobile revolution gives way to evolution
RE
05/12Verizon reports preliminary results of shareholder vote at 2022 annual meeting
GL
05/12Declaration of Voting Results by Verizon Communications Inc
CI
05/12Declaration of Voting Results by Verizon Communications Inc
CI
05/12Declaration of Voting Results by Verizon Communications Inc
CI
05/12SAVE MORE WITH VERIZON : Military, first responders, teachers and nurses get our best pric..
GL
05/12SAVE MORE WITH VERIZON : Military, first responders, teachers and nurses get our best pric..
AQ
05/12Declaration of Voting Results by Verizon Communications Inc
CI
05/12Verizon Business and Visionable Open Center Dedicated to Accelerating Connected Healthc..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 137 B - -
Net income 2022 21 279 M - -
Net Debt 2022 147 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,50x
Yield 2022 5,37%
Capitalization 202 B 202 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,55x
EV / Sales 2023 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 118 400
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 48,06 $
Average target price 58,66 $
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis CFO-Operations Finance & Senior Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Vice President-New Product Development
Shankar Arumugavelu Chief Information Officer & SVP-Verizon Wireless
Craig Silliman Chief Administrative & Legal Officer, Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.85%201 835
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.27%136 614
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.46%103 949
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.11%92 926
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-28.64%74 780
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC-6.50%70 180