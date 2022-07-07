Log in
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:10 2022-07-07 am EDT
50.94 USD   -1.12%
Women's CoLab introduces ‘CoLab Conversations' series

07/07/2022 | 09:02am EDT
Interactive series features leading female voices like Create & Cultivate Founder Jaclyn Johnson, Career Coach Cloé Caron and others

NEW YORK, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women’s CoLab is expanding its initiative to provide women with essential resources to help them achieve success in an increasingly digital economy with the introduction of CoLab Conversations. CoLab Conversations are brief, interactive and intimate learning sessions with leading female entrepreneurs, executives and career coaches to provide working women of all levels with actionable insights on ways to take back their career.

“As women continue to make gains in the job market, they still lag behind those of men and are struggling to regain what was lost throughout the pandemic,” said Samantha Hammock, Chief Human Resources Officer at Verizon, a founding Women’s CoLab member. “The CoLab Conversations series is a natural extension of Women’s CoLab’s and will provide intimate sessions with leading female voices to help working women realize their potential and get their career back on track.”

With more accelerated sessions being added to the calendar, it’s easy to sign up for these interactive CoLab Conversations today. You won’t want to miss an inspiring Q&A session with Create & Cultivate Founder, Jaclyn Johnson today at 1pm ET, centered on her experience as an entrepreneur and angel investor, and advice for women starting their own entrepreneurial journey.

Additional sessions featuring Founder and President, o2Coaching and Certified Professional Coach PCC, Cloé Caron, Scary Mommy’s Editor-in-Chief, Kate Auletta, Verizon’s SVP of Talent and Diversity, Christina Schelling and others will explore important topics like how to make sure your voice is heard, building a village of supporters and sponsors to build your career and how women can better invest in themselves. Space is limited, so be sure to check for availability today.

For more information about Women’s CoLab or to register for free CoLab Conversation sessions or related resources, visit the official WeAreWomensCoLab.com website and join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contacts:
Jennifer Bennett
Jennifer.Bennett@Verizon.com


