Women's CoLab introduces ‘CoLab Conversations' series

Interactive series features leading female voices like Create & Cultivate Founder Jaclyn Johnson, Career Coach Cloé Caron and others

NEW YORK, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women’s CoLab is expanding its initiative to provide women with essential resources to help them achieve success in an increasingly digital economy with the introduction of CoLab Conversations . CoLab Conversations are brief, interactive and intimate learning sessions with leading female entrepreneurs, executives and career coaches to provide working women of all levels with actionable insights on ways to take back their career.



“As women continue to make gains in the job market, they still lag behind those of men and are struggling to regain what was lost throughout the pandemic,” said Samantha Hammock, Chief Human Resources Officer at Verizon, a founding Women’s CoLab member. “The CoLab Conversations series is a natural extension of Women’s CoLab’s and will provide intimate sessions with leading female voices to help working women realize their potential and get their career back on track.”

With more accelerated sessions being added to the calendar, it’s easy to sign up for these interactive CoLab Conversations today. You won’t want to miss an inspiring Q&A session with Create & Cultivate Founder, Jaclyn Johnson today at 1pm ET, centered on her experience as an entrepreneur and angel investor, and advice for women starting their own entrepreneurial journey.

Additional sessions featuring Founder and President, o2Coaching and Certified Professional Coach PCC, Cloé Caron, Scary Mommy’s Editor-in-Chief, Kate Auletta, Verizon’s SVP of Talent and Diversity, Christina Schelling and others will explore important topics like how to make sure your voice is heard, building a village of supporters and sponsors to build your career and how women can better invest in themselves. Space is limited, so be sure to check for availability today.

For more information about Women’s CoLab or to register for free CoLab Conversation sessions or related resources, visit the official WeAreWomensCoLab.com website and join the community on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

