Communications services companies rose in anticipation of 5G-related growth in the sector.

Shares of major telecom carriers, such as Verizon, finished the year flat. Analysts say the rollout of 5G devices could stir up activity in the stocks in 2021.

The Internet and media sector could be further shaken up by antitrust suits in the coming year, analysts said.

12-31-20 1725ET