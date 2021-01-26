Communications Services Up On Growth Bias -- Communications Services Roundup

Log in
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(VZ)
01/26/2021
Communications services rose as investors rotated back into growth sectors.

Verizon Communications said a fiber cut in Brooklyn, N.Y., caused an outage of its service, with users of several applications in New York and other areas of the Northeast reporting problems accessing services, beginning at around 11:30 a.m. ET and ending around 3 p.m. ET.

CBS put two senior executives on administrative leave and launched an investigation into their conduct, amid allegations in a Los Angeles Times report that the two fostered a hostile work environment, the company said.

Shares of messaging service Twitter rose in volatile trading after it agreed to buy newsletter platform Revue Holding. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-21 1742ET

